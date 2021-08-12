Strong storms bypass area, Kenosha City Hall to expected to re-open Thursday following daylong outage

Kenosha County experienced a calmer night Wednesday following thunderstorms and high winds that caused widespread power outages to thousands of households and businesses a day earlier.
As of about 1 a.m. Thursday, about 3,280 customers in Kenosha County were still without power, including 3,000 in the City of Kenosha, according We Energies’ online interactive outage map. In Pleasant Prairie, 233 customers were also without electricity.
Just west of Sheridan Road, north of 60th Street, a specialized utility crew continued to work to restore power following damage caused by a tree. A work crew was initially dispatched before 7 p.m. Wednesday and full restoration of power was not immediately known. About 445 customers in that area were still without power.
“Our crews are still continuing to work around the clock. We’re making good progress,” said Alison Trouy, We Energies’ spokesperson. “But, we know this will be a multi-day event for some of our customers.”
Following a daylong outage, power was restored to Kenosha’s Municipal Building (City Hall), 625 52nd St., shortly before 5 p.m., City Administrator John Morrissey said late Wednesday. Morrissey said most of the City of Kenosha’s internet services were back up and running at 7:30 p.m.
“Still a couple of server issues, but should be back to normal tomorrow, depending on any storms (overnight),” Morrissey said.
While the area continued to clean up from dozens of felled trees, wires, utility poles and weather-related damage to homes and structures, a storm system that was initially predicted to bring similar damaging winds and heavy rain Wednesday night did not materialize.
Marc Kavinsky, meteorologist, with the National Weather Service in Sullivan, Wis., said, however, the Kenosha County area could be in for another round of thunderstorms Thursday afternoon or early evening. Temperatures are expected to reach the lower 90s with high humidity, before milder weather offers a reprieve for the weekend.
According to the weather service, expect mostly sunny skies with the high temperature for Friday and over the weekend in the 80s and lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.