Stronger together from your safe-at-home location

On March 12, just two weeks ago, we at Kenosha Creative Space had scheduled a series of meetings for that day, really important for our young organization’s future.
One after another one, all of them were canceled.
Since then, the last two weeks have turned our world Upside-Down, they have created pain, great anxiety and deep confusion.
It was a reality that took us time to assimilate, we are finally facing the fact that the last two weeks were just the prelude to a longer time of uncertainty. I am sure that all of us are feeling this way. We are adapting, but we are not alone, we are socially distancing, but virtually connected.
All of our plans changed. Those scheduled meetings have been delayed. Our programs, classes and events have been postponed, and we still have not a really good sense of what to predict or how to proceed.
Just like you, and everyone else we’re figuring our next steps as we go. Beginning this week, in response to the development of COVID-19, the Kenosha Creative Space physical space is closed to the public. We thank everyone who has supported us, performed and brought their creativity to the Creative Space.
We are working to reschedule the live music events, workshops and classes, and will share the new dates once they are confirmed.
We are in this together, we will not be closed long. We are still creating in a virtual environment, and after the success of Ivy Ford’s online show on Friday, April 20, we are exploring more ways to provide creative resources.
No business as usualThe majority of us are questioning: how this is going to impact our future?
All our normal plans are not relevant at this time, but I remain hopeful, we are adapting on real time to circumstances that are changing faster than our time to react to them.
We should be impressed for the adaptation and creativity that communities in Wisconsin are showing during this forced “Social Distancing” period.
We at Kenosha Creative Space saw one of those “no-business-as-usual” opportunities that could help local businesses during this time. So, this is what we did:
KenoshaStrongWe launched KenoshaStrong as an effort to help out. KenoshaStrong T-shirts are being sold online, 50% of sales from this store will be used to create a small business relief fund to be managed by Downtown Kenosha, Inc , and open to all businesses in Kenosha County.
A relief program and applications process will be announced with next steps on how the funds will be distributed. This is not exclusive to downtown Kenosha. We would like to thank Downtown Kenosha, INC for stepping up to manage the funds collected from this initiative.
We invite all Kenosha County Businesses to get involved.
Everyone who purchases a shirt, can feel good knowing that 50% of the cost goes to a Kenosha business relief fund, as well as receiving a coupon book good for offers from local businesses that you will be able to use once that all the businesses reopen.
You can visit the online store at: https://kenoshacreativespace.com/kenosha-strong
If your business would like to participate, please contact Kathleen at 312-725-2343 or kathleen@kenoshacreativespace.com.
Be safe, Take care and go wash your hands. We are in this together.
Francisco Loyola is Kenosha Creative Space’s executive director. See more on Twitter #kenoshacreates #kenoshastrong.
