Stronger together from your safe-at-home location

On March 12, just two weeks ago, we at Kenosha Creative Space had scheduled a series of meetings for that day, really important for our young organization’s future.

One after another one, all of them were canceled.

Since then, the last two weeks have turned our world Upside-Down, they have created pain, great anxiety and deep confusion.

It was a reality that took us time to assimilate, we are finally facing the fact that the last two weeks were just the prelude to a longer time of uncertainty. I am sure that all of us are feeling this way. We are adapting, but we are not alone, we are socially distancing, but virtually connected.

All of our plans changed. Those scheduled meetings have been delayed. Our programs, classes and events have been postponed, and we still have not a really good sense of what to predict or how to proceed.

Just like you, and everyone else we’re figuring our next steps as we go. Beginning this week, in response to the development of COVID-19, the Kenosha Creative Space physical space is closed to the public. We thank everyone who has supported us, performed and brought their creativity to the Creative Space.