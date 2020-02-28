Student arrested after gun found in school parking lot

WALWORTH — A Big Foot High School student was arrested Monday after a school resource officer recovered a loaded firearm, ammunition, marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the student’s vehicle, which was parked at the school.

Police Chief Ryan Milligan, in a prepared statement, said no threats were made to the school, students or staff.

The school’s resource officer was alerted to the incident by another student.

The student who reported the presence of the weapon told the officer that his classmate had recently purchased the firearm and was concerned that the classmate might hurt himself or others.

The officer searched the vehicle and found the weapon and marijuana. The student was arrested and confined in the Walworth County Jail.

District Administrator Doug Parker described the weapon as a hunting rifle, in a statement posted on social media.

Milligan said although the department does not feel there is an increased risk at the school because of the incident, an increased police presence at Big Foot may be noticed.