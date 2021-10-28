Student charged after handgun found in backpack at high school in Kenosha

A 17-year-old Kenosha teen was charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds after a loaded handgun was found in backpack Wednesday.

According to a criminal complaint filed Thursday, a gym teacher at Reuther High School contacted a school resource officer to report a bag in the gymnasium smelled like marijuana.

The complaint states that the officer searched the backpack and found an empty handgun holster, a Bersa SA Thunder .380 handgun with seven rounds in the magazine. There was also a marijuana blunt and a vape device.

Police said the bag belonged to Julian Choeun, a student at the school.

According to the complaint, Choeun said he purchased the handgun for protection from a person he connected with through social media. “The defendant denied bringing the firearm to school with the intent to hurt or shoot anyone,” the complaint states.

Choeun was charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 and carrying a concealed weapon. He is being held on $2,500 bond.

