Student election forum highlights differences among candidates for Kenosha Unified School Board seats

A student-led forum for Kenosha Unified School Board candidates Tuesday evening revealed the stark differences between the candidates.

Eleven high school students, representing Bradford and Tremper high schools, Indian Trail High School and Academy and Harborside and Lakeview academies, peppered the six candidates running for School Board in next week Tuesday's Spring Election.

The event was held at Lincoln Middle School and was organized by the Youth Town Hall leadership cohort through Building Our Future, a local non-profit aiming to help young people succeed.

The voting-aged students spent weeks preparing questions, determining time limits for candidate responses and preparing the venue. The forum was also live-streamed.

"I though the event went amazing," said Brandon Morris, manager for community engagement and college readiness with Building Our Future. "These kids did everything so well. I couldn't have come with such great questions. ... it's important to empower students and lift their voices and make sure they're at the decision-making table."

Running for School Board are challengers Jon Kim, Eric Meadows, Sam Roochnik and Kristine Schmaling, along with incumbents Atifa Robinson and Rebecca Stevens. Each are vying for at-large board positions, with the top three vote-getters next week Tuesday elected to three-year terms.

Mask mandate debate

One of the first questions the students asked Tuesday evening was about masking. The candidates were deeply divided on that issue.

Kim, a Taekwondo grandmaster and owner of a local martial arts academy, said he believes parents should be able to decide whether their children wear masks. He said mask mandates and virtual learning contributed to mental health issues among students and said the board should not concern itself with any national sentiments.

"I think we reacted too much on the national agenda," Kim said. "Listen to our medical experts that are local. We did not do that at all."

Meadows, a project manager, had called for an end to the mask mandate during School Board meetings well before the mandate ended earlier this month. He remains opposed to mask mandates.

"Prior to COVID, never before as a society have we demanded that our schools and institutions guaranteed our health and safety," Meadows said. "I'm very opposed to mask mandates, particularly among kids who are not particularly susceptible to COVID. We can allow them, and I think we should even encourage them, but never should we mandate that.

"These are personal decisions that families need to make for themselves."

Meadows also said if the pandemic surges again, he would not be in favor of mask mandates or virtual-only schooling.

Schmaling, a registered nurse, said she is not in favor of masking and that mandates and virtual-only learning contributed to mental health issues among students.

"I would make masks optional, period," Schmaling said. "Our focus really needs to be on mental health."

Roochnik, a former Unified math teacher, said "the board had to make a lot of difficult decisions" early in the pandemic regarding masks. He said he is passionate about never having hybrid learning again.

"It's something I've been opposed to from the start, and I hope never comes back," Roochnik said. "I cannot speak bad enough about hybrid learning."

Roochnik said he doesn't believe a teacher can effectively teach virtual and in-person students at the same time.

Stevens, however, currently the longest-serving School Board member, said she supports the current administration and its “Better Together” plan that was put in place to navigate through the pandemic.

"I'm going to continue to do what we have done — following CDC guidelines," Stevens said. "The best thing we can do is follow the guidance they share."

Robinson, a nutrition administrator, expressed similar sentiments to Stevens. She said communication with students and parents in crucial.

Robinson said the board should take guidance from the CDC and local health departments and be "transparent" with the community about decisions "to keep everybody safe."

Diversity and inclusion

The candidates were also divided on issues of diversity and inclusion in the classroom and curriculum.

Robinson said there needs to be ongoing conversations and training about diversity and inclusion among school staff to better serve students.

"We start talking about it," she said. "I think it would be more of a policy that we would have to put together about how inclusiveness looks, what does equity look like, and what does diversity look like throughout the district?"

Kim said "we have to stop putting labels" on students and give students time to self-reflect.

Schmaling, meanwhile, said "our country is in danger of coming apart at the seems" because everyone is so divided about matters of race.

"I celebrate diversity," she said. "I think inclusion is best-learned through teaching respect and valuing each other.

"What I don't support is any divisive concepts of being a victim or a victimhood mentality. ... I think that's very separating."

Schmaling added that she's opposed to using taxpayer funds to address such issues.

Stevens, on the other hand, said it's important for all students to feel safe in school and that training and education about such matters is needed.

"We have to be courageous enough to have these powerful conversations, so that we can better understand how it feels to not feel safe because of the color of your skin," she said. "We all need to work together on that."

Meadows said some students have to "self-censor" at school.

"I think diversity of thought is what we should be focusing on," he said, adding that students shouldn't fear retribution for their beliefs and that politics should be left out of the classroom.

Roochnik said every individual, no matter their gender or sexuality, deserves respect and should learn about accurate terminology regarding sex and gender. He also said he's a "big advocate" of ethnic studies classes.

"I would love to see an inclusive space for our students to learn about our multi-ethnic history," Roochnik said.

Bradford senior Aniyah Ervin was among the students who participated in the event. She recently received a full-ride scholarship to Louisiana State University.

"I saw a lot of stuff that I didn't like in school, so I thought the best way to do something was to say something and get my voice out," Ervin said. "Our opinion matters. A lot of times, it's the parents yelling, but you know what, we wanted to break it down to our concerns.

"We're the ones living with the decisions being made in schools."

