Student from Spain attending Tremper High School needs host family

A foreign exchange student already in Kenosha attending Tremper High School is in need of a host family.

Nicolas, 17, from Spain, is a good student, is friendly, polite and helpful. He loves pets, sports, skiing, basketball, football, and movies.

He will pay all expenses, and has medical insurance. He speaks good English.

Contact Carrie at 414-899-3890 or schulzcarr@aol.com for more information.

WATCH NOW and IN PHOTOS: Pumpkin physics at Bullen Middle School 2021 Pumpkin Drop at Bullen Middle School Science teacher Chris Strangberg drops a test pumpkin from nearly 70 feet in the air Friday morning, Nov. 5, 2021, during the school’s 2nd ann… 2021 Pumpkin Drop at Bullen Middle School A Yeti guards one of over 50 pumpkins waiting to be dropped from nearly 70 feet in the air Friday morning, Nov. 5, 2021, during the school’s 2… 2021 Pumpkin Drop at Bullen Middle School A protected pumpkin falls to the ground from nearly 70 feet in the air as eighth-grade students watch Friday morning, Nov. 5, 2021, during the… 2021 Pumpkin Drop at Bullen Middle School A protected pumpkin falls to the ground from nearly 70 feet in the air as eighth-grade students watch Friday morning, Nov. 5, 2021, during the… 2021 Pumpkin Drop at Bullen Middle School Students Yesenia Escamilla, Angela Ramirez, and Josselin Aguirre, check to see if their pumpkin survived the drop from nearly 70 feet in the a… 2021 Pumpkin Drop at Bullen Middle School Science teacher Chris Strangberg drops one of over 50 pumpkins from nearly 70 feet in the air Friday morning, Nov. 5, 2021, during the school’… 2021 Pumpkin Drop at Bullen Middle School A pumpkin flies into the air after science teacher Chris Strangberg drop it from nearly 70 feet in the air Friday morning, Nov. 5, 2021, durin… 2021 Pumpkin Drop at Bullen Middle School A pumpkin flies into the air after science teacher Chris Strangberg drop it from nearly 70 feet in the air Friday morning, Nov. 5, 2021, durin… 2021 Pumpkin Drop at Bullen Middle School Science teacher Chris Strangberg reacts to pumpkin flying into the air after he drop it from nearly 70 feet in the air Friday morning, Nov. 5,… 2021 Pumpkin Drop at Bullen Middle School Alexis Chipuli opens the box containing her teams pumpkin to see if survived the fall from nearly 70 feet in the air Friday morning, Nov. 5, 2… 2021 Pumpkin Drop at Bullen Middle School Alexis Chipuli checks for cracks in her teams pumpkin to af the pumpkin fell nearly 70 feet in the air Friday morning, Nov. 5, 2021, during th… 2021 Pumpkin Drop at Bullen Middle School Science teacher Chris Strangberg puts a pumpkin on the lift before traveling nearly 70 feet in the air to drop it Friday morning, Nov. 5, 2021… Pumpkin physics at Bullen Middle School Video: 2 Science teacher Chris Strangberg dropped pumpkins from nearly 70 feet in the air Friday morning, Nov. 5, 2021, during the school’s 2nd annual … Pumpkin physics at Bullen Middle School Video 1 Science teacher Chris Strangberg dropped pumpkins from nearly 70 feet in the air Friday morning, Nov. 5, 2021, during the school’s 2nd annual …

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0