Students are making a joyful noise with murals

In times of unrest and violence, peaceful voices can be drowned out in all the noise.
Along with the voices of young people.
But that’s not the case at Jack Andrea, 2401 60th St., where students were busy Monday painting colorful murals on the boarded-up windows of the local gift shop and café.
“I came here as a way to give back to my community and to show we can be strong together, without crime and violence,” Malani Wheeler said.
She was busy working on a Black Panther mural on the building’s south side, which doubles as a tribute to actor Chadwick Boseman, who played the superhero in Marvel films. Boseman, 42, died Friday of cancer.
The students “are coming together to support this community,” said Tameka Tate, a teacher at Kenosha Unified School District’s Lincoln Middle School who was working on the Black Panther painting with the students. “They feel like their voices are being silenced, but this is something positive they can do.”
Elijah Gordon, a Lance Middle School student, painted a Biggie Smalls mural on the north side of Andrea’s.
He hopes the project “can help our voices be heard. Kenosha is a strong community, and the bad stuff going on needs to stop.”
Helping to oversee the project on Sunday and Monday was Ardis Mahone Mosley, a parent liaison at Lincoln Middle School.
“The children need a voice in all this,” she said while busy painters worked next to her. “We started this Sunday, and it’s been going great. This is all positive, not like what’s been going on.”
Mosley thanked David Andrea “for giving us the opportunity to do this.” The project involves the Mahone Fund and KUSD’s African-American Youth Initiative.
For his part, Andrea — whose family has owned the business for more than a century — is “so grateful they are doing this. The kids had the ideas for the murals, and they’ve been working hard on this. It’s great to see people out, helping the community to heal.”
The shop has been closed to foot traffic — doing curbside pickups and online sales only — since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and, now, due to the local unrest.
“We’re hoping to reopen Sept. 7,” Andrea said. “We’ll do a slow roll-out, with limited hours at first and then expanding.”
Until then, he was happy to be watching the students and teachers brighten up Andrea’s corner and, occasionally, he hosed bright purple paint off the sidewalk.
His smile echoed the sentiment of Lincoln Middle School Orchestra Director Jennifer Marvin.
“This was something I could do,” she said, standing back to admire the work of student Brianna Patrick. “I’m happy to be here with the kids.”
Painting downtown Addie Murray.jpg
Painting downtown Bill Siel.jpg
Painting downtown Dakini Healing Arts angel.jpg
Painting downtown Dakini Healing Arts.jpg
Painting downtown equal mural.jpg
Painting downtown heart mural.jpg
Painting downtown info.jpg
Painting downtown Joyce Murray.jpg
Painting downtown Katie Dylewski-Verberne.jpg
Painting downtown Lisa Bigalke.jpg
Painting downtown Pat Mangi.jpg
Painting downtown teens.jpg
Painting downtown volunteer center.jpg
