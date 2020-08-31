Students are making a joyful noise with murals

Helping to oversee the project on Sunday and Monday was Ardis Mahone Mosley, a parent liaison at Lincoln Middle School.

“The children need a voice in all this,” she said while busy painters worked next to her. “We started this Sunday, and it’s been going great. This is all positive, not like what’s been going on.”

Mosley thanked David Andrea “for giving us the opportunity to do this.” The project involves the Mahone Fund and KUSD’s African-American Youth Initiative.

For his part, Andrea — whose family has owned the business for more than a century — is “so grateful they are doing this. The kids had the ideas for the murals, and they’ve been working hard on this. It’s great to see people out, helping the community to heal.”

The shop has been closed to foot traffic — doing curbside pickups and online sales only — since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and, now, due to the local unrest.

“We’re hoping to reopen Sept. 7,” Andrea said. “We’ll do a slow roll-out, with limited hours at first and then expanding.”

Until then, he was happy to be watching the students and teachers brighten up Andrea’s corner and, occasionally, he hosed bright purple paint off the sidewalk.