Students compete in Big Idea Innovation Challenge

SOMERS — Winners have been named in the 2019-20 UW-Parkside Big Idea Innovation Challenge. The annual competition is designed to provide funding opportunities for Parkside students to develop innovative ideas and start-up initiatives.
Sixteen students participated in the competition.
The first-place winner is Mariana Nelson, and the second-place winners are Thomas Stirrat, Venu Rajyaguru and Holden Whitledge.
Nelson will receive $2,500 to help advance her business Capp LLC. Capp is an app designed to review companies based on the level of accessibility that they provide to people with disabilities.
The app is intended to create a community where people with disabilities can review companies, events and locations based on accessibility and other factors.
Stirrat, Rajyaguru and Whitledge will receive $1,500 to develop their venture, Primeval Games. Primeval Games is a science-focused board game and children’s book publishing company designed to engage children and introduce them to the realm of science in an entertaining way.
“Everyone on the committee was really pleased with the creativity exhibited in all 16 entries and we’re looking forward to their future success,” said College of Business, Economics and Computing Dean Dr. Dirk Baldwin.
“The Big Idea Innovation Challenge provides the resources to help students realize their ideas. We’re always amazed by the level of ingenuity from our students. They present a variety of unique, innovative ideas.”
The Big Idea competition helps bring concepts to fruition, like Cassie Van Hoof’s “Purrfect Pal” and Jeremy Preischel’s “Automated Vertical Farming.”
A team of Parkside faculty/staff, alumni and community supporters review applications and make investment decisions based on the perceived commercial and/or social impact.
For more information about the UW-Parkside Big Idea Innovation Challenge, and to see a list of past winners, visit the website: https://www.uwp.edu/connect/businessandcommunity/ventureparkside/bigidea.cfm.
For more information, contact Baldwin at 262-595-2379 or via e-mail at baldwin@uwp.edu.