Students compete in Big Idea Innovation Challenge

SOMERS — Winners have been named in the 2019-20 UW-Parkside Big Idea Innovation Challenge. The annual competition is designed to provide funding opportunities for Parkside students to develop innovative ideas and start-up initiatives.

Sixteen students participated in the competition.

The first-place winner is Mariana Nelson, and the second-place winners are Thomas Stirrat, Venu Rajyaguru and Holden Whitledge.

Nelson will receive $2,500 to help advance her business Capp LLC. Capp is an app designed to review companies based on the level of accessibility that they provide to people with disabilities.

The app is intended to create a community where people with disabilities can review companies, events and locations based on accessibility and other factors.

Stirrat, Rajyaguru and Whitledge will receive $1,500 to develop their venture, Primeval Games. Primeval Games is a science-focused board game and children’s book publishing company designed to engage children and introduce them to the realm of science in an entertaining way.