Students encouraged to write about women's right to vote

The Susan B. Anthony Committee, in coordination with the Women’s Fund Committee, is encouraging Kenosha area students to participate in an essay contest.

Students must answer the question: “How has the women’s right to vote positively affected me and the world since it was passed 100 years ago?”

Here are the age groups and guidelines for the essays:

High School: Grades 9-12; 250-500 words with three sources cited

Middle School: Grades 6-8; 250-500 words

Elementary: Grades 3-5; 75-250 words

Prizes will be awarded as follows, according to the organizations:

High School: 1st Place: $350 2nd Place: $250 3rd Place: $150

Middle School: 1st Place: $250 2nd Place: $150 3rd Place: $100

Elementary: 1st Place: $100 2nd Place: $75 3rd Place: $50

Judges will look for essays that demonstrate an understanding of the question posed, describe the positive impact on you and the world, write with originality, provide supporting evidence, and cite resources (high school students only).