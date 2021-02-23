Students evacuated temporarily from Salem Grade School due to gas leak

SALEM LAKES -- Students at Salem Grade School were temporarily evacuated from the school and housed in buses Tuesday as a result of a natural gas leak.

Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and the utility company responded to the school at 11 a.m. after a smell of gas was detected within the building. A hissing sound was reportedly heard coming from the roof.

The discovered leak was secured, the building was ventilated and students were brought back into the building shortly after noon.

