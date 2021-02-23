Students evacuated temporarily from Salem Grade School due to gas leak

SALEM LAKES -- Students at Salem Grade School were temporarily evacuated from the school and housed in buses Tuesday as a result of a natural gas leak.
Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and the utility company responded to the school at 11 a.m. after a smell of gas was detected within the building. A hissing sound was reportedly heard coming from the roof.
The discovered leak was secured, the building was ventilated and students were brought back into the building shortly after noon.
IN PHOTOS: Flower dissection science lesson at Washington Middle School
Students in Mary Witt's class at Washington Middle School participated in a fun and exciting hands-on activity on Feb. 5 in which they were able to dissect a flower. This lab reinforced recently learned concepts about flower reproduction and growth.
Students were able to identify the male and female reproductive parts of the flower and gain a better understanding as to how flowers reproduce. Ultimately the goal was for students to identify how flowers act as a sexually reproductive structure allowing flowering plants (angiosperms) to reproduce and continue that plant's specific genetic qualities.
During the lab, the students explored each component of the flower and identified the reproductive structures within it.