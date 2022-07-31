Study: Kenosha-area residents with disabilities struggling in greater numbers than counterparts nationally

Those with disabilities in Kenosha County are struggling to afford basic needs in higher numbers than their counterparts nationally, according to federal poverty data analyzed by researchers in a report for the local United Way.

About 50 percent of Kenosha County residents with disabilities—compared with 17 percent nationwide — cannot meet their needs. That number coincides with statewide data indicating an undercount, 43 percent compared with 16 percent, according to the report from United Way of Kenosha County and research partner United for ALICE.

The United Way’s report was released Tuesday on the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

In 2019, while 17 percent of Kenosha residents with disabilities were deemed in poverty, 32 percent — almost twice as many — were considered “Asset Limited, Income Constrained, and Employed.”

These households earned more than the Federal Poverty Level but less than what it costs to live and work in the modern economy, according to the report. Combined, 50 percent of the community’s 19,800 residents living with disabilities were below the “ALICE Threshold,” with incomes that don’t meet the basic costs of housing, childcare, health care, transportation and a smartphone plan.

The “ALICE in Focus: People With Disabilities” report and interactive tools revealed that, during the pandemic, people with disabilities below the threshold were six times more likely to be anxious than those without disabilities, according to the United Way release.

“On the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, we see that residents with physical, mental or emotional conditions who are struggling financially are not only being undercounted but underserved,” said Stephanie Hoopes, national director for United for ALICE, in the statement. “There is still work to do as having a disability puts individuals at substantial risk for financial instability, more than many other factors. Daily, and even more so during the COVID-19 pandemic, these individuals face barriers to accessing a quality education, secure jobs and critical supports.”

Other findings

The new research also shows that outdated federal guidelines prevent the majority of residents with disabilities who are living in financial hardship from accessing critical public assistance, according to United Way officials.

According to the new report, 81 percent of residents with disabilities below the ALICE Threshold did not receive Supplemental Security Income. The program requires that recipients have income below the poverty level, be unable to work, have a “severe” impairment and have less than $2,000 in their bank accounts, or $3,000 for a married couple.

“Income eligibility requirements for SSI haven’t been updated in nearly four decades, which is one of the big reasons why more than 234,000 residents across our state were shut out of receiving a much-needed financial lifeline,” said Carolynn Friesch, the United Way of Kenosha County’s CEO. “By using data that takes into account the true cost of living — we can establish critical supports that help those who need it the most.”

The report also indicated:

In Wisconsin, Black and Hispanic residents with disabilities — 73 percent and 56 percent, respectively — experienced disproportionate financial hardship compared with 39 percent of white people with disabilities.

Women with disabilities struggled more to afford the basics — 48 percent — compared to 38 percent of males with disabilities.

Wisconsin saw 60 percent of residents with disabilities below the ALICE Threshold spend 35 percent or more of their income on their mortgage, plus utilities, taxes and insurance.

Whether working full or part time, people with disabilities were more likely to be living paycheck to paycheck than those without disabilities: 16 percent of full-time workers with disabilities were below the ALICE Threshold compared to 12 percent of full-time workers without disabilities.

Hoopes said rates of hardship likely are higher than could be counted as data is not available for individuals living in nursing homes, correctional facilities and other group settings.

Working together

Christine Weyker, CEO of the Kenosha Achievement Center, said the data was not surprising. Employees at the center, which has a mission to provide opportunities for individuals with disabilities, “see it in action daily,” she said.

“There has been a lot of progress related to legislation like ADA and (the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act) and we see a shift where employers are very open to hiring a diverse workforce, yet the system is often the biggest barrier to success for people with disabilities,” she said. “An employee of KAC described it simply as a system of all or nothing. If you have nothing, you can access everything. If you have something, you can access nothing.”

Friesch said partners, including the KAC, play a crucial role in helping the United Way advocate for and address the needs of individuals with disabilities.

“Together, we can collectively build a stronger, more accessible, and more equitable community,” she said.

More information is available at www.kenoshaunitedway.org/ALICE. Interactive data featuring demographic filters for regional and local geographies, age, race, disability, living arrangements and household work statuses can also be found by visiting UnitedForALICE.org/Focus-Disabilities.

