Successful Walk to End Alzheimers may top $50,000 raised

Nearly 400 walkers and teams from across the area participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Kenosha and Racine counties.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, participants walked as individuals and small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across Kenosha and Racine counties on Saturday to ensure the health and safety for all involved in the event.
The walk, chaired by Sue Kumorkewicz, owner of Modern Cabinet Making, and Suzanne Maki, community liaison at Ridgewood Care Center, is projected to raise more than $50,000 to fund research and local services in Kenosha and Racine counties including support groups, education, information and referral services, care and support efforts and a 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.
“The Walk to End Alzheimer’s plays a critical role in advancing our mission in the fight against Alzheimer’s and other dementias,” said David Grams, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin chapter. “Even though COVID-19 changed how we walked this year, the Wisconsin community came out in full force with overwhelming participation on our local streets and neighborhoods. We thank everyone for their unrelenting dedication to helping us end Alzheimer’s.”
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to create substantial challenges for people living with dementia, their families and caregivers. Donations are needed now more than ever to meet the skyrocketing demand for care and support services offered by the Alzheimer’s Association to local Wisconsin communities.
Donations can still be made to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s through Dec. 31 at act.alz.org/wisconsin. Mail-in donations should be directed to our regional mail-processing hub: Alzheimer’s Association, Attn: Kenosha and Racine Counties, Wisconsin Walk, 7900 W. 78th Street, Suite 100, Minneapolis, MN 55439.
