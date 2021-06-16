Summer events heating up in Kenosha in June

As we head into Father’s Day Weekend, local events continue to heat up, along with the weather:
Pike River concerts
You have to applaud the folks at Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary & Arboretum. In 2020, when everything around them was being canceled, they tried to push on with a concert season.
Sadly, COVID-19 struck hard, and the concert series was eventually scrapped after one performance.
This summer, however, the Pike River Benefit Concert Series is back, starting with a performance Friday night.
The first show features local favorite Indigo Canyon. The group, made up of Michelle Warnecke and Todd Steffenhagen, also performed a Pike River concert in 2019. (That show, concert organizers said, “is widely considered one of the best ever.”)
Members of Indigo Canyon said they have been “working hard over the winter, writing and recording some new songs along with some toe-tapping covers. To go along with the new tunes we have a ton of great events booked for this summer. We can’t wait.”
This will be the first concert at Hawthorn Hollow in almost a year, and the first concert taking place in the Amphitheater since 2019 (the 2020 concert was moved to a larger space, to allow for social distancing).
“Indigo Canyon made a big impression on us, and we immediately thought of them when we were planning on how to restart the Pike River Benefit Concert Series after last year” said TJ Leveque, Hawthorn Hollow’s executive director. “Over the years, the Pike Creek Concert Series has become a popular local event, showcasing local music while supporting Hawthorn Hollow. Unfortunately, the 2020 concert series was interrupted and eventually canceled to comply with COVID guidelines.”
The 2021 Pike River Benefit Concert Series will continue with the organic jam rock of Cactii on July 16, and the “antique pop” and jazz of the Sweet Sheiks on Aug. 13.
The concert starts at 6 p.m. Friday in the Hawthorn Hollow Amphitheater, located on the venue’s grounds at 880 Green Bay Road. Tickets are $10 and are available at the door. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. All proceeds go toward Hawthorn Hollow’s educational programming. Log on at Hawthornhollow.org for more information.
‘Ship Ahoy’ activities
The Kenosha Community Sailing Center is hosting events Saturday and Sunday (June 19-20) at the Kenosha Yacht Club, 5130 Fourth Ave., designed “to bring the community to the waterside.”
Organizers are calling this weekend “Ship Ahoy” and hoping to make it an annual event.
Up first is a “Make-A-Gift Arts and Crafts Extravaganza” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Children will work on projects including decorating birdhouses, painting rocks, stamping cards, and filling their own wildflower seed packets — ready for Father’s Day giving or other events. The cost is $12 per child and includes a child sailboat ride across the harbor (must be accompanied by adult).
Saturday evening is a Dock Party for adults, including live music performed by Revival (Not Your Uncle’s Cover Band) from 7 to 10 p.m. There will also be drink specials and a dance floor. Admission is free; donations will be accepted, and there will be an auction and a raffle. Proceeds from the Dock Party go to the Kenosha Community Sailing Center, will offers rentals and sailing classes.
The weekend wraps up with a family dance and barbecue from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The cost is $15 for adults and $12 for children. Mini-introductory swing dance lessons will be held every two hours. Chef John Baker will be the grill master, and a DJ will be playing a mix of kid-friendly songs.
The Kenosha Community Sailing Center’s goal is “to educate community members in the sport of sailing, water safety, conservation and promote awareness of and access to the Kenosha Harbor and Lake Michigan.” For more information about the events, call 262-997-9343, email info@kenoshasailing.org or search “Kenosha Sailing Center” on Facebook.
A local ‘safari’
The Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm, 7150 18th St. in Somers, is hosting its Babies on the Farm festival this weekend.
The 2021 edition has an exotic twist: This year’s baby animals will feature safari-themed animals, along with “your farm favorites.”
That means visitors are invited to meet a baby alpaca named Cocoa and Indy, a miniature zebu calf. (Zebu cattle are from Indian and Africa and are known to “love hot weather,” so this summer should be perfect for them!)
Other animals include a South African Bunga (or badger), an Asian antelope and a kangaroo.
After meeting those exotic animals, festivalgoers will also see farm animals, including sheep, goats, ducklings, chicks, pigs, calves and ponies.
Other attractions include a bounce pillow, wagon rides, and a marketplace with food and local vendors. Visitors who purchase a feed cup and bottle will be able to feed the baby antelope, goats and calves. The festival is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (June 19-20). Tickets are $10 per person, available online or at the gate. Children age 2 and younger are admitted free of charge. For more information, go to the Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm page on Facebook.
Pringle’s summer camps
The Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. (located inside Bristol Woods County Park), is hosting a series of weekly “Summer Camps” on Wednesdays, through July 21, from 10 a.m. to noon. The camps are designed for kids ages 6-9 to “enjoy all that Bristol Woods has to offer during this series of drop-off camp programs.” There will be games and other activities centering on a different topic each week, including mud, bugs and nature art. The cost is $6 per child per camp (or $4.50 for Friends of Pringle). Space is limited; pre-registration is required at www.pringlenc.org/summer-camps.
The Pringle Nature Center also hosts a “Volunteer Open House” from 5 to 6 p.m. June 24. Anyone interested in volunteering at Pringle is invited to meet with current volunteers and learn about volunteer roles available for children’s programs, staffing the nature center, maintaining gardens or displays, helping with special events and more. Note: Visitors are invited to stay for the free “Bristol Woodstock” concert series (6 to 8 p.m.). Can’t make it on June 24? Email naturalist@pringlenc.org about volunteer opportunities.
Also coming up at Pringle: An Invasive Species Workday is 9 a.m. to noon on June 26. Tools are provided; bring your own gloves if possible. No registration is required. Find more information on this and other upcoming programs at www.pringlenc.org/events.
Downtown mark
ets
Every week, shoppers flock to Kenosha’s Downtown for the Kenosha HarborMarket and the Kenosha Public Market, which both are open 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays. (The Public Market opens at 8:30 a.m. for senior citizens.)
HarborMarket is located on Second Avenue between 54th and 56th streets, along 56th Street and at the adjacent Place de Douai. The Public Market can be found at 625 52nd St., in the parking areas between the Kenosha Municipal Building and the Kenosha Transit transfer hub on 54th Street.
Both outdoor markets feature a wide variety of vendors and live entertainment. The music this Saturday at HarborMarket features Jimmy LeRose (acoustic classic rock and originals) and Cork ‘N Classics. There is also live music at the Public Market.
Free yoga classes
Kenosha County Parks hosts a free Traveling Yoga in the Park series on weekends.
Classes are 9 to 10 a.m. each Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting, through September at various Kenosha County parks.
This program is sponsored by certified yoga instructor Stephen M. Willis. Classes are limited to 30 people to allow for social distancing. Advance registration is encouraged at http://bit.ly/KCTravelingYoga2021.
The June schedule features:
Saturday, June 19: Fox River Park Area No. 1, 30255 93rd St. in Salem Lakes
Sunday, June 20: Kemper Center soccer field, 6501 Third Ave.
Saturday, June 26: Kenosha County Center, at highways 45 and 50
Sunday, June 27: Silver Lake Park rea B, 27000 85th St. in Salem Lakes
Lu
nar Yoga
The Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum is offering Lunar Yoga classes, which take advantage of the light offered by the full moon.
The outdoor classes are 6 to 7 p.m. at the nature center, 880 Green Bay Road, on June 24, July 23, Aug. 22 and Sept. 20.
Instructor Pamela Grub, who has been practicing yoga for 45-plus years and teaching it in Kenosha for two decades, said the classes will include the Salutation to the Moon (Chandra Namaskara) with variations.
Participants should bring a yoga mat or large towel, a small throw pillow, and a lightweight blanket for cover during relaxation. No experience is required. The cost is $20, with a portion of the proceeds going to Hawthorn Hollow. Sign up online at hawthornhollow.org.