Summer events heating up in Kenosha in June

As we head into Father’s Day Weekend, local events continue to heat up, along with the weather:

Pike River concerts

You have to applaud the folks at Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary & Arboretum. In 2020, when everything around them was being canceled, they tried to push on with a concert season.

Sadly, COVID-19 struck hard, and the concert series was eventually scrapped after one performance.

This summer, however, the Pike River Benefit Concert Series is back, starting with a performance Friday night.

The first show features local favorite Indigo Canyon. The group, made up of Michelle Warnecke and Todd Steffenhagen, also performed a Pike River concert in 2019. (That show, concert organizers said, “is widely considered one of the best ever.”)

Members of Indigo Canyon said they have been “working hard over the winter, writing and recording some new songs along with some toe-tapping covers. To go along with the new tunes we have a ton of great events booked for this summer. We can’t wait.”