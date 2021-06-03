Summer events heating up in Kenosha in June

As we head into June, local events continue to heat up, along with the weather.
We’re still dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, however, meaning you need to practice social distancing whenever possible and keep your mask handy while you are out and about:
Summer band fun
The Kenosha Unified School District doesn’t have any marching bands this summer (though there are indoor music programs), but the CYO Band plans a marching band season.
J.R. Buzzell, director of the CYO Emerald Knights Marching Band and Guard, said this summer’s schedule includes an appearance in Kenosha’s June 27 Civic Veterans Parade.
“We are very excited to participate in the parade this year, despite being one of very few marching bands who will be in attendance,” he said. “It will be a great parade, and we are all looking forward to it.”
He adds that it is “not too late to join our group, which is open to anyone who plays an instrument in band grades 6-12. Our first rehearsal is on June 11.”
For more information about the group and how to join, contact Buzzell at 262-220-0313 or at jrbuzz10@gmail.com. The band can also be reached at cyomusic@gmail.com.
Garden Club plant sale
At this week’s HarborMarket, the Four Seasons Garden Club is hosting its Spring Plant Sale. Club members will be at the market with “hundreds of perennials, annuals and blubs grown by Garden Club members.”
The club will have two tents located at the south end of the market.
In addition to selling items, the club members will also offer gardening tips and information about the club’s upcoming Secret Garden Walk on July 10. For more information, go to 4seasonsgardenclub.org.
Downtown markets
Every Saturday, shoppers flock to Kenosha’s Downtown for the Kenosha HarborMarket and the Kenosha Public Market, which both are open 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays. (The Public Market opens at 8:30 a.m. for senior citizens.)
HarborMarket is located on Second Avenue between 54th and 56th Streets, along 56th Street and at the adjacent Place de Douai. The Public Market can be found at 625 52nd St., in the parking areas between the Kenosha Municipal Building and the Kenosha Transit transfer hub on 54th Street.
Both outdoor markets feature a wide variety of vendors and live entertainment.
Nostalgic transportation
While you’re strolling Downtown, shopping and eating (two of our favorite activities!), hop on the streetcars. The electric streetcars take riders along the Lake Michigan shore, through historic districts and downtown Kenosha. Streetcars run [11:05] a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Stops include the Transit Center, 724 54th St. Fares are $1 for adults (13 and older), 50 cents for children (ages 5-12) and free for kids age 4 and younger.
Kenosha’s Lakefront Trolley is also on the road, taking riders along the lakefront from Carthage College to Kemper Center, with stops at the Pennoyer Park band shell, Lemon Street Gallery, the History Center, Kenosha Public Museum, Civil War Museum, the transit center and Lakeside Towers. The trolley runs from 3:45 to 9:15 p.m. on Fridays; 1:45 to 9:15 p.m. Saturdays; and 1:45 to 6:15 p.m. Sundays through September. The rubber-tired trolley departs the transit center, 724 54th St., at five minutes past the hour on its southbound route and departs the transit center 30 minutes past the hour on its northbound route. There are markers along the route, and people can also flag down the driver for pick up along the way. Fares are $1 for adults and 50 cents for children.
‘Forest bathing’ talk at Pringle Nature Center
The Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. (located inside Bristol Woods County Park), is hosting a “Pringle Talks” program from 6 to 7:30 this evening (June 3).
Today’s program is on “forest bathing,” which focuses on the health benefits of spending time in nature.
The benefits of time spent in nature are not just physical but also mental and spiritual and are documented across many cultures.
Teri Knuese, a forest therapy guide with the Association of Nature & Forest Therapy, will lead participants in an introduction to this calming practice adopted from Japanese traditions. Admission is $6 for the general public and $4.50 for Friends of Pringle. This program is for participants ages 16 and older. Registration is required; visit www.pringlenc.org/events.
Coming up: The Pringle Nature Center is also hosting a “Pringle Talks” program from 10 to 11:30 a.m. June 12. That day, local expert Rick Fare will present a program on the Eastern Bluebird, talking about the animal, the successful conservation campaign in North America, and the bluebird trail in Bristol Woods County Park. Participants will meet us in Pringle Nature Center for the presentation and end the program with a short hike to see the bluebird trail. Admission is $6 for the general public and $4.50 for Friends of Pringle.
Amazing artwork
The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is again hosting an exhibit featuring works by members of the Transparent Watercolor Society of America. This is the group’s annual national juried exhibition and showcases 80 paintings from the top transparent watercolor artists in the country. The show runs through July 31. Admission is free to the museum, open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. https://museums.kenosha.org/public/
Free yoga classes
Kenosha County Parks hosts a free Traveling Yoga in the Park series on weekends.
Classes are 9 to 10 a.m. each Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting, through September at various Kenosha County parks.
This program is sponsored by certified yoga instructor Stephen M. Willis. Classes are limited to 30 people to allow for social distancing. Advance registration is encouraged at http://bit.ly/KCTravelingYoga2021.
The June schedule features:
Saturday, June 5: Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park, 8697 County Highway KD in Twin Lakes
Sunday, June 6: Petrifying Springs Park, Area No. 3, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers
Saturday, June 12: Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St. in Paddock Lake
Sunday, June 13: Brighton Dale Park, 830 248th Ave. in Brighton
Saturday, June 19: Fox River Park Area No. 1, 30255 93rd St. in Salem Lakes
Sunday, June 20: Kemper Center soccer field, 6501 Third Ave.
Saturday, June 26: Kenosha County Center, at highways 45 and 50
Sunday, June 27: Silver Lake Park rea B, 27000 85th St. in Salem Lakes