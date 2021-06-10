Summer events heating up in Kenosha in June

As we head into the middle of June, local events continue to heat up, along with the weather:
A local ‘safari’
The Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm, 7150 18th St. in Somers, is hosting its Babies on the Farm festival over the next two weekends.
The 2021 edition has an exotic twist: This year’s baby animals will feature safari-themed animals, along with “your farm favorites.”
That means visitors are invited to meet Cocoa, described as “a sweet and soft Alpaca cria” (or “baby alpaca”) and Indy, a miniature zebu calf. (Zebu cattle are from Indian and Africa and are known to “love hot weather,” so this summer should be perfect for them!)
In addition to those animals from South America, visitors will also be able to “count the stripes of beautiful Nyala, a striking South African Bunga (or badger). Then fly over to Asia to meet the largest Asian antelope in the world, the Nilgai. Bounce on over to Australia to meet our kangaroo.”
After meeting those exotic animals, festivalgoers will also see farm animals, including sheep, goats, ducklings, chicks, pigs, calves and ponies.
Other attractions include a bounce pillow, wagon rides, and a marketplace with food and local vendors. Visitors who purchase a feed cup and bottle will be able to feed the baby antelope, goats and calves. The festival is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, June 12-13 and 19-20. Tickets are $10 per person, available online or at the gate. Children age 2 and younger are admitted free of charge. For more information, go to the Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm page on Facebook.
Summer band fun
The Kenosha Unified School District doesn’t have any marching bands this summer (though there are indoor music programs), but the CYO Band plans a marching band season.
J.R. Buzzell, director of the CYO Emerald Knights Marching Band and Guard, said this summer’s schedule includes an appearance in Kenosha’s June 27 Civic Veterans Parade.
“We are very excited to participate in the parade this year, despite being one of very few marching bands who will be in attendance,” he said. “It will be a great parade, and we are all looking forward to it.”
He adds that it is “not too late to join our group, which is open to anyone who plays an instrument in band grades 6-12. Our first rehearsal is on June 11.” For more information about the group and how to join, contact Buzzell at 262-220-0313 or at jrbuzz10@gmail.com. The band can also be reached at cyomusic@gmail.com.
Bluebirds and summer camps
The Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. (located inside Bristol Woods County Park), is hosting a “Pringle Talks” program from 10 to 11:30 Saturday morning (June 12).
Local expert Rick Fare will present a program on the Eastern bluebird, talking about the animal, the successful conservation campaign in North America, and the bluebird trail in Bristol Woods County Park. Participants will meet us in Pringle Nature Center for the presentation and end the program with a short hike to see the bluebird trail. Admission is $6 for the general public and $4.50 for Friends of Pringle. Registration is required; visit www.pringlenc.org/events.
Pringle Nature Center is also hosting a series of weekly “Summer Camps” on Wednesdays, June 16 through July 21, from 10 a.m. to noon. The camps are designed for kids ages 6-9 to “enjoy all that Bristol Woods has to offer during this series of drop-off camp programs.” There will be games and other activities centering on a different topic each week, including mud, bugs and nature art. The cost is $6 per child per camp (or $4.50 for Friends of Pringle). Space is limited; pre-registration is required at www.pringlenc.org/summer-camps.
Downtown markets
Every week, shoppers flock to Kenosha’s Downtown for the Kenosha HarborMarket and the Kenosha Public Market, which both are open 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays. (The Public Market opens at 8:30 a.m. for senior citizens.)
HarborMarket is located on Second Avenue between 54th and 56th Streets, along 56th Street and at the adjacent Place de Douai. The Public Market can be found at 625 52nd St., in the parking areas between the Kenosha Municipal Building and the Kenosha Transit transfer hub on 54th Street. Both outdoor markets feature a wide variety of vendors and live entertainment. The music this Saturday at the Public Market is Rogers Randle Jr., playing from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. At HarborMakret, Classical Violins and the Pat Crawford Jazz Combo are performing.
Free yoga classes
Kenosha County Parks hosts a free Traveling Yoga in the Park series on weekends.
Classes are 9 to 10 a.m. each Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting, through September at various Kenosha County parks.
This program is sponsored by certified yoga instructor Stephen M. Willis. Classes are limited to 30 people to allow for social distancing. Advance registration is encouraged at http://bit.ly/KCTravelingYoga2021.
The June schedule features:
Saturday, June 12: Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St. in Paddock Lake
Sunday, June 13: Brighton Dale Park, 830 248th Ave. in Brighton
Saturday, June 19: Fox River Park Area No. 1, 30255 93rd St. in Salem Lakes
Sunday, June 20: Kemper Center soccer field, 6501 Third Ave.
Saturday, June 26: Kenosha County Center, at highways 45 and 50
Sunday, June 27: Silver Lake Park rea B, 27000 85th St. in Salem Lakes
Free yoga workshop
Mindful Yoga is hosting a free one-hour yoga workshop from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday (June 12) at Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road.
The workshop will “discuss the different styles of yoga and how to choose the style right for you, provide tips for locating a qualified teacher and answer your concerns and questions on the subject of yoga,” said organizer Pamela Grub.
To sign up for the free workshop, go to the Mindful Yoga page on Facebook or call Grub at 262-859-2151. Walk-ins are also welcome.