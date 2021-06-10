Summer events heating up in Kenosha in June

As we head into the middle of June, local events continue to heat up, along with the weather:

A local ‘safari’

The Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm, 7150 18th St. in Somers, is hosting its Babies on the Farm festival over the next two weekends.

The 2021 edition has an exotic twist: This year’s baby animals will feature safari-themed animals, along with “your farm favorites.”

That means visitors are invited to meet Cocoa, described as “a sweet and soft Alpaca cria” (or “baby alpaca”) and Indy, a miniature zebu calf. (Zebu cattle are from Indian and Africa and are known to “love hot weather,” so this summer should be perfect for them!)

In addition to those animals from South America, visitors will also be able to “count the stripes of beautiful Nyala, a striking South African Bunga (or badger). Then fly over to Asia to meet the largest Asian antelope in the world, the Nilgai. Bounce on over to Australia to meet our kangaroo.”

After meeting those exotic animals, festivalgoers will also see farm animals, including sheep, goats, ducklings, chicks, pigs, calves and ponies.