Summer fun: Free concerts, movie night, outdoor yoga

The lineup features: July 22: The Blues Disciples, July 29: Flat Creek HWY and Aug. 5: Rust Belt. Concerts take place in the park, near the Pringle Nature Center. Admission is free. Did we mention to bring bug spray?

Lounge act

The new Lakeside Lounge is back this evening, outside the Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave.

Visitors are welcome to “enjoy food, drinks and music outside on the lakefront behind Kemper Center,” said Rena Lee, administrator of the Anderson Arts Center at the Kemper Center.

From 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays — July 22, Aug. 5 and 19 and Sept. 2 — food and drinks will be available for purchase and either live or recorded music will be played. Admission is free. For more information, go to www.andersonartscenter.com.

Movies at Pets

Free family movie nights are back this summer in Petrifying Springs Park, Area No. 1 (next to the Biergarten), 5555 Seventh St. in Somers.

Audience members should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets, snacks and beverages and bug spray. Movies start Friday nights at dusk.