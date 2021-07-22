Summer fun: Free concerts, movie night, outdoor yoga

As we head into the third weekend in July, local events continue to heat up:
Peanut Butter and Jam
The 18th season of the Peanut Butter and Jam Concert Series continues today, featuring performances on Thursdays through Aug. 26.
The free shows are twice a day — 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. — in Veterans Memorial Park, 54th Street and Sixth Avenue.
This year’s shows are: EZFM (July 22), 7th Heaven (July 29), Megan Ruger (Aug. 5), Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials (Aug. 12) and Everett Dean (Aug. 19).
Get your shot: The Kenosha County Health Department will be on site 5 to 6 p.m. each week at PB&J shows to offer free COVID-19 vaccines through a mobile clinic. Food and beverages will be available to purchase. Bring a lawn chair and/or a blanket.
Woodstock concerts
Kenosha County Parks presents a new concert series called Bristol Woodstock. The free Thursday concerts are 6 to 8 p.m. in Bristol Woods Park, 9800 160th Ave. Audience members should bring lawn chairs, blankets and snacks. (Bug spray is always a good idea, too.)
The concerts are designed to appeal to all ages.
The lineup features: July 22: The Blues Disciples, July 29: Flat Creek HWY and Aug. 5: Rust Belt. Concerts take place in the park, near the Pringle Nature Center. Admission is free. Did we mention to bring bug spray?
Lounge act
The new Lakeside Lounge is back this evening, outside the Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave.
Visitors are welcome to “enjoy food, drinks and music outside on the lakefront behind Kemper Center,” said Rena Lee, administrator of the Anderson Arts Center at the Kemper Center.
From 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays — July 22, Aug. 5 and 19 and Sept. 2 — food and drinks will be available for purchase and either live or recorded music will be played. Admission is free. For more information, go to www.andersonartscenter.com.
Movies at Pets
Free family movie nights are back this summer in Petrifying Springs Park, Area No. 1 (next to the Biergarten), 5555 Seventh St. in Somers.
Audience members should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets, snacks and beverages and bug spray. Movies start Friday nights at dusk.
This summer’s films are: July 23: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”; July 30: “Coco”; Aug. 6: “Raya and the Last Dragon”; Aug. 13: “The Karate Kid”; and Aug 20: TBA. If the weather is bad, the movie night is canceled. For more information about park activities, visit the Kenosha County Parks website at http://parks.kenoshacounty.org, call 262-857-1869, or check the parks’ Facebook page at www.facebook.com/kenoshacountyparks.
Free yoga classes
Kenosha County Parks hosts a free Traveling Yoga in the Park series on weekends.
Classes are 9 to 10 a.m. each Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting, through September at various Kenosha County parks.
This program is sponsored by certified yoga instructor Stephen M. Willis. Classes are limited to 30 people to allow for social distancing. Advance registration is encouraged at http://bit.ly/KCTravelingYoga2021.
The July schedule includes:
Saturday, July 24: Kenosha County Center, highways 45 and 50
Sunday, July 25: Silver Lake Park (Area B), 27000 85th St. in Salem Lakes
Saturday, July 31: Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol
More free yoga: Mondays, through Aug. 16, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Petrifying Spring Park, 5555 Seventh St., Area No. 4. Presented by Downtown Kenosha Yoga and Friends. Registration is encouraged. For more information, go to https://fb.me/e/2eWGWlVqx.