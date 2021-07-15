Summer fun: Free concerts, movie night, outdoor yoga

The concerts are designed to appeal to all ages.

The lineup features: July 15: Lunde, July 22: The Blues Disciples, July 29: Flat Creek HWY and Aug. 5: Rust Belt. Concerts take place in the park, near the Pringle Nature Center. Admission is free. Did we mention to bring bug spray?

Movies at Pets

Free family movie nights are back this summer in Petrifying Springs Park, Area No. 1 (next to the Biergarten), 5555 Seventh St. in Somers.

Audience members should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets, snacks and beverages and bug spray. Movies start Friday nights at dusk.

This summer’s films are: July 16: “Frozen 2”; July 23: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”; July 30: “Coco”; Aug. 6: “Raya and the Last Dragon”; Aug. 13: “The Karate Kid”; and Aug 20: TBA. If the weather is bad, the movie night is canceled. For more information about park activities, visit the Kenosha County Parks website at http://parks.kenoshacounty.org, call 262-857-1869, or check the parks’ Facebook page at www.facebook.com/kenoshacountyparks.

Pringle’s summer camps