Summer fun: Free concerts, movie night, outdoor yoga

As we head into the final weekend in July, local events continue to heat up:
Woodstock concerts
Kenosha County Parks presents a new concert series called Bristol Woodstock. The free Thursday concerts are 6 to 8 p.m. in Bristol Woods Park, 9800 160th Ave. Audience members should bring lawn chairs, blankets and snacks. (Bug spray is always a good idea, too.)
The concerts are designed to appeal to all ages.
The lineup features: July 29: Flat Creek HWY and Aug. 5: Rust Belt. Concerts take place in the park, near the Pringle Nature Center. Admission is free. Did we mention to bring bug spray?
Movies at Pets
Free family movie nights are back this summer in Petrifying Springs Park, Area No. 1 (next to the Biergarten), 5555 Seventh St. in Somers.
Audience members should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets, snacks and beverages and bug spray. Movies start Friday nights at dusk.
This summer’s films are: July 30: “Coco”; Aug. 6: “Raya and the Last Dragon”; Aug. 13: “The Karate Kid”; and Aug 20: TBA. If the weather is bad, the movie night is canceled. For more information about park activities, visit the Kenosha County Parks website at http://parks.kenoshacounty.org, call 262-857-1869, or check the parks’ Facebook page at www.facebook.com/kenoshacountyparks.
Free yoga classes
Kenosha County Parks hosts a free Traveling Yoga in the Park series on weekends.
Classes are 9 to 10 a.m. each Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting, through September at various Kenosha County parks.
This program is sponsored by certified yoga instructor Stephen M. Willis. Classes are limited to 30 people to allow for social distancing. Advance registration is encouraged at http://bit.ly/KCTravelingYoga2021.
The schedule includes:
Saturday, July 31: Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol
Sunday, Aug. 1: Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park, 8697 County Highway KD in Twin Lakes
Saturday, Aug. 7: Petrifying Springs Park, Area No. 4, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers
Sunday, Aug. 8: Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St. in Paddock Lake
More free yoga: Mondays, through Aug. 16, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Petrifying Spring Park, 5555 Seventh St., Area No. 4. Presented by Downtown Kenosha Yoga and Friends. Registration is encouraged. For more information, go to https://fb.me/e/2eWGWlVqx.
Tuesdays at the Shell
The free Tuesday night concert series at the band shell in Pennoyer Park, 35th Street and Seventh Avenue, is back for 2021.
This summer’s performers are: Dropping Daisies (Aug. 3), Larry Wimmer Band (Aug. 10), Doo Wop Daddies (Aug. 17), Vinyl Remix (Aug. 24) and Boys ‘N Toys (Aug. 31). Shows are 6 p.m. Tuesdays. For more details, search “Tuesdays at the Shell in Pennoyer Park” on Facebook.
Get your shot: The Kenosha County Health Department will be on site weekly at “Tuesdays at the Shell” to offer free COVID-19 vaccines from 5 to 6 p.m. through a mobile clinic. Benches are provided, or you can bring your own lawn chair. Concessions are available for purchase.
Looking ahead
The 18th season of the Peanut Butter and Jam Concert Series features performances on Thursdays through Aug. 26. Shows are twice a day — 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Park, 54th Street and Sixth Avenue.
Next week’s shows should be especially popular: Megan Ruger, the Twin Lakes native best known as one of the contestants on the sixth season of NBC’s musical competition show “The Voice,” is performing on Aug. 5. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Refreshments are available for purchase.