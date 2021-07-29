Summer fun: Free concerts, movie night, outdoor yoga

The free Tuesday night concert series at the band shell in Pennoyer Park, 35th Street and Seventh Avenue, is back for 2021.

This summer’s performers are: Dropping Daisies (Aug. 3), Larry Wimmer Band (Aug. 10), Doo Wop Daddies (Aug. 17), Vinyl Remix (Aug. 24) and Boys ‘N Toys (Aug. 31). Shows are 6 p.m. Tuesdays. For more details, search “Tuesdays at the Shell in Pennoyer Park” on Facebook.

Get your shot: The Kenosha County Health Department will be on site weekly at “Tuesdays at the Shell” to offer free COVID-19 vaccines from 5 to 6 p.m. through a mobile clinic. Benches are provided, or you can bring your own lawn chair. Concessions are available for purchase.

Looking ahead

The 18th season of the Peanut Butter and Jam Concert Series features performances on Thursdays through Aug. 26. Shows are twice a day — 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Park, 54th Street and Sixth Avenue.

Next week’s shows should be especially popular: Megan Ruger, the Twin Lakes native best known as one of the contestants on the sixth season of NBC’s musical competition show “The Voice,” is performing on Aug. 5. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Refreshments are available for purchase.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.