Summerfest to require COVID vaccine or negative test

Summerfest officials announced Tuesday that a COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test result will be required to attend the festival in September.
This requirement includes the Wednesday Weekend Preview concerts at American Family Insurance Amphitheater on the Summerfest grounds in downtown Milwaukee.
The announcement was made with the support of the City of Milwaukee Health Department, officials said.
The same rules are in effect for the Little Big Town/BoDeans concert Friday (Aug. 13) at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.
Upon entry at any gate, all attendees will be asked to show a valid COVID-19 vaccination card or proof of a negative test.
An original vaccination card, a printed copy of a valid vaccination card or negative test will be accepted.
Documentation may also be presented in digital form, such as a screen shot or photo, on a phone. For any vaccine documentation in reprinted form (printed copy, phone screenshot, etc.), the entire front of the vaccination card must be visible.
For patrons who are not fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 72 hours (three days) of attending the festival.
Local news matters. There’s no better way to keep up on the latest in local news coverage than with a digital subscription to the Kenosha News…
Per current CDC guidelines, masks are recommended for indoor spaces, including the Summerfest Store, First Aid stations and restrooms. If an individual is unvaccinated, it is recommended that a mask be worn when attending large gatherings. Children under age 12 will be required to wear a mask. If any individual is experiencing COVID-like symptoms, they are strongly encouraged to remain at home.
Refunds for general admission and concert tickets may be available pending Ticketmaster policies.
For updated information, visit www.summerfest.com.
Other concerts
Ticketholders are advised to check the venue’s websites and social media sites for information regarding entrance protocols ahead of each show outside of the Summerfest dates held at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater and the BMO Harris Pavilion.
These shows include the following concerts at Amphitheater:
- Maroon 5 with special guest Blackbear — Aug. 19
- Darryl Hall & John Oates Massive Summer Tour 2021 — Aug. 28
- KISS: End of the Road World Tour — Sept. 5
- Slipknot – The Knotfest Roadshow 2021 — Sept. 29
BMO Harris Pavilion shows include:
- Chris Tomlin, Kari Jobe & Bethel Music — Aug. 15
- The Doobie Brothers – 50th Anniversary Tour — Aug. 24
- Mt. Joy & Trampled by Turtles — Sept. 24
- Alice Cooper with Ace Freely — Oct. 1
- Primus – Oct. 8
For more information on concerts in conjunction with Live Nation, visit AmFamAmp.com and BMOHarrisPavilion.com.
Safety measures
Summerfest officials have also implemented a number of other safety measures beyond this entrance requirement, including:
- Increased hand sanitizer stations on site
- Overnight deep cleaning and sanitizing procedures
- Dedicated cleaning crews will conduct frequent cleaning and sanitizing of high touch areas throughout the event
- Cashless transactions
For more information, go online to Summerfest.com.