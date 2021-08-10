 Skip to main content
Summerfest to require COVID vaccine or negative test
Summerfest to require COVID vaccine or negative test

Summerfest officials announced Tuesday that a COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test result will be required to attend the festival in September.

This requirement includes the Wednesday Weekend Preview concerts at American Family Insurance Amphitheater on the Summerfest grounds in downtown Milwaukee.

The announcement was made with the support of the City of Milwaukee Health Department, officials said.

The same rules are in effect for the Little Big Town/BoDeans concert Friday (Aug. 13) at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Upon entry at any gate, all attendees will be asked to show a valid COVID-19 vaccination card or proof of a negative test.

An original vaccination card, a printed copy of a valid vaccination card or negative test will be accepted.

Documentation may also be presented in digital form, such as a screen shot or photo, on a phone. For any vaccine documentation in reprinted form (printed copy, phone screenshot, etc.), the entire front of the vaccination card must be visible.

For patrons who are not fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 72 hours (three days) of attending the festival.

Per current CDC guidelines, masks are recommended for indoor spaces, including the Summerfest Store, First Aid stations and restrooms. If an individual is unvaccinated, it is recommended that a mask be worn when attending large gatherings. Children under age 12 will be required to wear a mask. If any individual is experiencing COVID-like symptoms, they are strongly encouraged to remain at home.

Refunds for general admission and concert tickets may be available pending Ticketmaster policies.

For updated information, visit www.summerfest.com.

Other concerts

Ticketholders are advised to check the venue’s websites and social media sites for information regarding entrance protocols ahead of each show outside of the Summerfest dates held at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater and the BMO Harris Pavilion.

These shows include the following concerts at Amphitheater:

Maroon 5 with special guest Blackbear — Aug. 19

Darryl Hall & John Oates Massive Summer Tour 2021 — Aug. 28

KISS: End of the Road World Tour — Sept. 5

Slipknot – The Knotfest Roadshow 2021 — Sept. 29

BMO Harris Pavilion shows include:

Chris Tomlin, Kari Jobe & Bethel Music — Aug. 15

The Doobie Brothers – 50th Anniversary Tour — Aug. 24

Mt. Joy & Trampled by Turtles — Sept. 24

Alice Cooper with Ace Freely — Oct. 1

Primus – Oct. 8

For more information on concerts in conjunction with Live Nation, visit AmFamAmp.com and BMOHarrisPavilion.com.

Safety measures

Summerfest officials have also implemented a number of other safety measures beyond this entrance requirement, including:

Increased hand sanitizer stations on site

Overnight deep cleaning and sanitizing procedures

Dedicated cleaning crews will conduct frequent cleaning and sanitizing of high touch areas throughout the event

Cashless transactions

For more information, go online to Summerfest.com.

If you go

  • WHAT: Summerfest
  • WHEN: Sept. 2-4, 9-11, 16-18. The festival is open noon to midnight daily.
  • WHERE: Henry W. Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive on Milwaukee's Downtown lakefront.
  • COST: General admission tickets are on sale now. Pricing for Summerfest admission: The $100 Power Pass includes one admission for all nine days; a 3-Day Pass is $57; daily admission is $23 for adults; $15 for senior citizens (62 and older) and $5 for children (10 and younger). To buy tickets and to download the 2021 lineup poster, go to summerfest.com.
  • DETAILS: Billing itself as "the world’s largest music festival and Milwaukee’s cornerstone summer celebration," Summerfest features the 23,000 capacity American Family Insurance Amphitheater, plus 11 additional stages, a huge selection of food and beverages, marketplaces and interactive exhibits. In addition to the Thursday-Saturday schedule, there will be "Wednesday Kick-Off Concerts" at the Amphitheater.
  • TICKETS AND INFORMATION: Go online to summerfest.com.
  • HEADLINERS INCLUDE: Sept. 1 (Wednesday kickoff concert): Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer; Sept. 2: Luke Bryan with Dylan Scott; Sept. 3: Chance the Rapper with 24KGoldn; Sept. 4: Twenty One Pilots; Sept. 8 (Wednesday kickoff concert): Jonas Brothers, with Kelsea Ballerini and Spencer Sutherland; Sept. 9: Chris Stapleton with Sheryl Crow; Sept. 10: Zac Brown Band with Gabby Barrett; Sept. 11: Dave Chappelle; Sept. 15 (Wednesday kickoff concert): Dave Matthews Band; Sept. 16: Megan Thee Stallion, with Polo G; Sept. 17: Miley Cyrus, with The Kid Laroi; Sept. 18: Guns 'N Roses, with Mammoth WVH.
