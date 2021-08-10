Summerfest to require COVID vaccine or negative test

Summerfest officials announced Tuesday that a COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test result will be required to attend the festival in September.

This requirement includes the Wednesday Weekend Preview concerts at American Family Insurance Amphitheater on the Summerfest grounds in downtown Milwaukee.

The announcement was made with the support of the City of Milwaukee Health Department, officials said.

The same rules are in effect for the Little Big Town/BoDeans concert Friday (Aug. 13) at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Upon entry at any gate, all attendees will be asked to show a valid COVID-19 vaccination card or proof of a negative test.

An original vaccination card, a printed copy of a valid vaccination card or negative test will be accepted.

Documentation may also be presented in digital form, such as a screen shot or photo, on a phone. For any vaccine documentation in reprinted form (printed copy, phone screenshot, etc.), the entire front of the vaccination card must be visible.

For patrons who are not fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 72 hours (three days) of attending the festival.

Special limited digital subscription offer — 6 months for just $1! Local news matters. There’s no better way to keep up on the latest in local news coverage than with a digital subscription to the Kenosha News…