Summers to lead new Gateway Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

“I’m excited about this opportunity, and looking forward to the impact the work this office will have on diversity, equity and inclusion programming for our staff and students at the college, as well as the local communities that we serve,” said Summers.

The creation of the office is a natural progression of work by the college – and Summers – to create a diverse, inclusive and equitable culture for staff, students and faculty. Diversity and inclusion has been listed in the college’s mission statement for decades, and it is also one of the listed goals of the college’s Vision 2021 plan.

“Diversity of individuals and perspectives has been a core value of Gateway’s for many years,” Summers said. “With the office, we will now have a centralized place for programming, and we can be more intentional on how we support these efforts throughout the college.

“We will be using data to determine where we might have gaps and where we can make improvement and changes in equity, diversity and inclusion, which will benefit students and staff at the college.”

Summers said the office will collaborate with all areas and groups of the college for their efforts.