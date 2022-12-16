Sunday Hanukkah events kick off holiday season in Kenosha

Menorah lighting, music and more ring in the Hanukkah holiday throughout the day Sunday.

Menorah lighting a message of tolerance Rabbi Tzali Wilschanski, left, and Ron Sanders, both of B’nai Zedek Chabad of Kenosha, sing as they light the menorah in Civic Center Park.

Beth Hillel Temple and Chabad of Kenosha will host Hanukkah events Sunday, the first night of Hanukah.

Hillel Temple, 6050 Eighth Ave., will host a concert featuring Lil Rev who will feature a collection of original and traditional Hanukah music performed on guitar, ukulele, banjo, dulcimer and mandolin. The concert starts at 12:30 p.m. and is free concert .

Vaccinations, which include two COVID-19 vaccinations plus the booster shot, are required to attend, per synagogue practice.

“It’s really nice to be able to have people together again. It was something I think all of us missed very much,” said Rabbi Dena Feingold. “Especially during the Christmas season, it’s really nice to come together as a Jewish community because we’re sort of like the outliers at this time of year. Everybody else is celebrating Christmas and putting up their trees and none of that is what we do.”

Later in the afternoon, Chabad of Kenosha, now located at 6520 67th St., will host an open house and menorah lighting.

The event starts at 2 p.m., with the menorah lighting at 3:30 p.m. The free event will also feature a latke and doughnut bar, drinks, dreidels, opening of a new Judaica gift shop, games and a balloon artist.

To RSVP to the event, visit jewishkenosha.com/softopening.

“We’re calling it a soft opening for the for the center, said Rabbi Tzali Wilschanski. “We just acquired it a month and a half, ago. So if you haven’t had a chance to see it, it’ll be open for viewing, and there will be a Hanukkah party along with that.”

Chabad of Kenosha has held Hanukkah events at different venues over the years, but this year is the first to be held in a space the organization can call its own.

“We hope people will come out and see it,”Wilschanski said.

The Beth Hillel Temple and the Chabad of Kenosha will have separate services and celebrations for members and others affiliated.

For more information on services and events at Beth Hillel Temple, visit bethhillel.net. To attend as a non-member, call the office at 262-925-6410.

For more information on services and events at the Chabad of Kenosha, visit jewishkenosha.com.

‘Proud of who we are’

“It can feel like the world is doing something else and you’re not part of it, and Hanukkah becomes real important in terms of being proud of who we are,” Feingold said. “The Hanukkah story itself is about the right to be different and fighting for your own community’s uniqueness, so it’s really important to come together as a Jewish community during Hanukkah.”

