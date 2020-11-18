Supervisor, sustainable food grower and retired Army officer a "Hometown Hero"

The City of Kenosha Hometown Hero Commission announced it has honored Andy Berg as the Kenosha Hometown Hero for the First Quarter of 2020.

Berg recently received the accolade presented to him by Mayor John Antaramian and Ald. Jack Rose. In April, the Commission selected the winner with the intention of honoring Berg at a City Council meeting in May. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the council has been meeting virtually.

Berg was nominated for his achievements during a 20-year military career with the U.S. Army National Guard, achieving the rank of First Sergeant and qualifying as Master Battalion Gunner. He served with the National Guard from 1999 until his retirement earlier this year. He was stationed at various bases including Fort Polk and Fort McCoy, as well as, a tour in Afghanistan (2008-2009) in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

A correctional sergeant at the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Kenosha facility, Berg has served as County Board Supervisor for the 10th District since his election in 2016. He is the current Vice Chair of the Human Services Committee, Chair of the Legislative Committee, and a member of the Public Works Committee.

