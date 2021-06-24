Supervisor Terry Rose dismayed by surprise removal from county committee assignment

Kenosha County supervisor Terry Rose, to his dismay, was removed Thursday as chairman of the Finance and Administration Committee by County Board chairman John O’Day.

Rose, who has been openly critical of O’Day’s leadership, said he believes it is a result of Rose casting the sole dissenting vote when the rest of the board voted to affirm the demotion of Sgt. Bill Beth following Beth’s appeal.

“I think he wants ‘yes men’ and ‘yes women’ chairing committees and conforming to what he thinks ought to be public policy,’” Rose said. “It is clear to me it is because of my dissent.”

Rose presented a statement of dissent that was read into the record following the 6-1 vote to affirm the demotion. In it, Rose said he agrees Beth was insubordinate, but did not feel his actions merited a reduction in rank.

Rose pointed to his record as chairman of the committee in questioning O’Day’s decision. He said there has never been a resolution or proposal to come from the committee that hasn’t been approved by the County Board of Supervisors.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

O’Day confirmed Thursday he called Rose via telephone Thursday morning to notify him he was removed as chair of the committee.