Supervisors question Kenosha County's liability in Rittenhouse shootings

The validity of claims that seek to hold Kenosha County liable for $20 million in damages connected to the Aug. 25 shooting of two men, one fatally, by Kyle Rittenhouse, was discussed by the County Board of Supervisors this week.
Supervisor Terry Rose said the board should, via a motion to reject the claims, “make it clear to the public we’re not buying that baloney.”
“I don’t believe there is any merit, whatsoever, to them,” Rose said. “We ought to let Corporation Counsel and the insurance company know we’re not interested in paying. We’re interested in fighting.”
The parents of Anthony Huber, 26, of Silver Lake, who was killed, and Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, of West Allis, who was wounded, have served $10 million claim notices with both the city and county.
These notices — precursors to lawsuits — name as liable the city and county, the Kenosha Police Department, KPD Chief Daniel Miskinis, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth and “as yet unknown employees, or former employees” of these government entities.
“The Kenosha Police and Kenosha Sheriff’s Department were aware of, condoned, cooperated with and enabled actions of the Kenosha Guard and other armed vigilantes through both explicit and implicit support,” the notices read. “For example, officers from the Sheriff’s Department handed out water to the armed vigilantes and thanked them for their presence.”
It claims further that police allowed Rittenhouse, 17 at the time of the shooting, of Antioch, to freely “roam the streets” with an assault rifle and failed that night to arrest Rittenhouse, who walked toward them with his hands in the air, admitting he was the shooter.
The claims include: negligence; negligent supervision and training; negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress; and wrongful death.
“I think it’s quite clear here they Sheriff acted with responsibility and those under him as well under the circumstance,” Rose said.
Rose also called for the County Board to reject an injury notice filed by Alyssa Schukar, a New York Times correspondent who was hit in the hand by rubber bullets during a night of civil unrest in Kenosha. Schukar has undergone two surgeries as a result of the injury.
Supervisor Jeff Gentz agreed with Rose.
“I can tell you it wasn’t Kenosha County’s fault that happened,’ Gentz said.
Kenosha County Corporation Counsel Joseph Cardamone said the notices have already gone to the insurance company and a motion to reject them would be out of order given the contractual relationship.
“I have no question in my mind, whatsoever, that these claims are likely to be disallowed by the insurance company and vigorously defended should a suit be filed following the claim,” Cardamone said.
Other supervisors said, regardless if a motion would have been in order, they would not support it because it is not their position to determine the merit of the claims.
“Whether these have any merit or not is not in our purview,” board chairman John O’Day, said.
Supervisor Andy Berg agreed, saying, “It’s not our position to make these judgements.”
Rittenhouse, now 18, of Antioch, entered a not guilty plea at an arraignment hearing Tuesday and is free on $2 million bail while awaiting trial. He is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless homicide for shooting three men, killing two, during protests in Kenosha on Aug. 25. He has also been cited for violating curfew.
The attorneys for Rittenhouse argue he was acting in self-defense.
