Support needed in transition back to school

After the abrupt ending to the 2019-20 school year, followed by summer vacation, getting students, teachers and staff acclimated to a return to normal — however that looks — will likely be quite the challenge.
But it’s one that’s already on the Kenosha Unified School District’s radar as plans for 2020-21 continue to develop.
As part of the district’s first step in plans for the fall, six committees unveiled their ideas during a nearly four-hour long meeting held in person and on YouTube on Thursday night.
Lisa Ruediger, KUSD coordinator of special education and student support, and Bridget Kotarak, KUSD director of special education and student support, addressed the student social emotional support aspect looking forward.
“In order for the students to be ready to be engaged in academic learning again, especially after such a long break, we had to prepare them in many ways during this complex and stressful time,” Ruediger said.
“We also know that staff is facing a lot of uncertainty, a lot of changes, a lot of new learning they’re going to be taking part in, so we wanted to make sure any guidance we gave staff felt like it was something they could manage and not feel overwhelming for them.”
Social and emotional learning refers to a process that children and adults acquire and are able to apply skills they need to accomplish: understanding and managing their emotions, setting and achieving positive goals, feeling and showing empathy for others, establishing and maintaining positive relationships and making responsible decisions, Ruediger said.
To help get to those goals for the teachers and staff, Ruediger said it’s essential, especially early on, that time is spent reconnecting with their students.
That expectation will continue throughout the year, but will be critical in the first several weeks, she said.
“It’s essential they spend a lot of time reconnecting with students, building relationships with new students, and also creating strong and consistent routines,” Ruediger said. “What that does is that provides a sense of safety for our students and prepares them to engage in that academic learning.”
All staff will be required to complete three online, self-paced social and emotional learning modules, either this summer or during the first week back to school, Ruediger said.
The modules, which should take 20 to 45 minutes each to complete, will be designed by the committee. From there, the instructional staff will be expected to incorporate the “Casel 3 signature practices” into their classrooms.
“These are really some basic, universal practices that we feel teachers can easily implement into their lessons,” Ruediger said.
The committee also looked at how families can be helped during this transition into a return to school.
“We know our families are struggling, and we wanted to provide not only some written guidance, but we thought about creating a short video with some tips and suggestions on how families can support their children at home and emotionally prepare them for their return to school,” Ruediger said. “We know they’re going to have a lot of struggles with that.”
School Board member Rebecca Stevenson echoed the need to help all parties involved.
“They’re going to need that extra social and emotional support,” she said. “... As an adult, I know how I’ve felt through this time, and kids don’t always have those skill sets. They miss that routine, and I think it’s going to be really critical.”
Professional learning plan
Regardless of how the new school year looks — whether it’s full time back in district buildings, a split between virtual and in-person or fully virtual — all KUSD staff will be learning plenty as they go in 2020-21.
And that will be aided by a number of professional learning experiences that were highlighted during the meeting by Jen Folkers, KUSD coordinator of professional learning, and Patti Clements, KUSD coordinator of talent development.
Clements said the professional learning committee identified which groups within the district would benefit the most: educators, non-instructional staff, leaders and families.
The professional development will occur at three different times, Clements said, beginning with the summer break, followed by a re-evaluation of the plan at the end of the third quarter. The third phase will be ongoing throughout the year.
Topics that will be covered include best practices for setting up a safe classroom, utilizing technology, social and emotional learning for staff and students, creating support systems at home and training for food service, custodians and bus drivers.
“When you think about all that professional learning, I think one of the great opportunities that we’ve seen the last months is redesigning what professional learning looks like,” Folkers said. “We’ve had to go outside of our box and really look at what are some of the delivery methods that we can provide.”
