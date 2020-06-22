Support needed in transition back to school

To help get to those goals for the teachers and staff, Ruediger said it’s essential, especially early on, that time is spent reconnecting with their students.

That expectation will continue throughout the year, but will be critical in the first several weeks, she said.

“It’s essential they spend a lot of time reconnecting with students, building relationships with new students, and also creating strong and consistent routines,” Ruediger said. “What that does is that provides a sense of safety for our students and prepares them to engage in that academic learning.”

All staff will be required to complete three online, self-paced social and emotional learning modules, either this summer or during the first week back to school, Ruediger said.

The modules, which should take 20 to 45 minutes each to complete, will be designed by the committee. From there, the instructional staff will be expected to incorporate the “Casel 3 signature practices” into their classrooms.

“These are really some basic, universal practices that we feel teachers can easily implement into their lessons,” Ruediger said.

The committee also looked at how families can be helped during this transition into a return to school.