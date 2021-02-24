Supporters plan to protest charges against Black Lives Matter activist

Supporters plan to hold a rally outside the Kenosha County Courthouse on Thursday afternoon for Black Lives Matter activist Clyde McLemore, charged with a felony for kicking a door during a protest and for an alleged threat to break a police officer’s fingers.

McLemore, 62, of Zion, Ill., is expected to be at the courthouse Thursday to sign his bond on the charges against him. He made his initial appearance in court via Zoom Wednesday, charged with attempted battery of a police officer, a felony, and with disorderly conduct.

The charges are related to a protest outside the Kenosha Public Safety Building on Aug. 24 following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer. Protesters, including McLemore, were outside the building as Mayor John Antaramian arrived there and became unruly, attempting to force their way inside. Police used pepper spray to clear protesters away from the door.

According to the complaint, McLemore was seen on video kicking the door as a police officer was attempting to close it. In a Facebook post after the protest, McLemore is alleged to have said he wanted to break the officer’s fingers.