Supporters plan to protest charges against Black Lives Matter activist

Supporters plan to hold a rally outside the Kenosha County Courthouse on Thursday afternoon for Black Lives Matter activist Clyde McLemore, charged with a felony for kicking a door during a protest and for an alleged threat to break a police officer’s fingers.
McLemore, 62, of Zion, Ill., is expected to be at the courthouse Thursday to sign his bond on the charges against him. He made his initial appearance in court via Zoom Wednesday, charged with attempted battery of a police officer, a felony, and with disorderly conduct.
The charges are related to a protest outside the Kenosha Public Safety Building on Aug. 24 following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer. Protesters, including McLemore, were outside the building as Mayor John Antaramian arrived there and became unruly, attempting to force their way inside. Police used pepper spray to clear protesters away from the door.
According to the complaint, McLemore was seen on video kicking the door as a police officer was attempting to close it. In a Facebook post after the protest, McLemore is alleged to have said he wanted to break the officer’s fingers.
McLemore is the founder of the Black Lives Matter chapter in Lake County, Ill., and has been active in social justice issues. During protests in Kenosha following the Blake shooting, he was seen by Kenosha News journalists urging the crowd to remain peaceful and for young people to go home by curfew. Social justice activists, including members of Blake’s family, criticized the prosecution.
At McLemore’s initial appearance Wednesday, his attorney Deja Vishny said McLemore has a long history of social activism and until recently worked as a transition counselor at the Lake County Jail, working with people leaving jail to help them find housing and jobs.
“He is a founder and activist with Black Lives Matter in Lake County,” Vishny said, saying he worked on volunteer projects that have included delivering drinking water to Flint, Mich., renting theaters for African American children to see showings of the films Black Panther and Harriet and working on after-school programs for children.
Jim Sempf, deputy district attorney in Walworth County, is handling the case as a special prosecutor. He said McLemore has had past convictions, but said he had incomplete records and could not tell the court what the convictions are for or when they occurred. Vishny said any past record McLemore had was from more than 10 years ago.
Sempf requested that McLemore be given a $10,000 signature bond, which means he would not be required to post any cash. The court gave McLemore until Friday to sign the bond, but he said he planned to sign the bond Thursday.
The prosecution did not object to a defense motion asking that McLemore’s address be shielded from the public. According to the defense motion, McLemore received threats after the charges were announced.