Surveillance video points to suspect in Kenosha bar robbery

A 40-year-old Kenosha man faces two felony charges after he allegedly stole a rifle on display at a bar where he was employed.

Ryan M. Stockton made his initial appearance Monday afternoon in Kenosha County Circuit Court. Stockton, who faces felony charges of burglary and theft, had a $2,500 cash bond set by Court Commissioner Loren Keating.

The burglary charge carries a maximum possible fine of $50,000 and 15 years in prison, while the theft charge carries a possible fine of $10,000 and six years in prison.

Stockton is due back in court July 6, for an 8:15 a.m. preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint, the owner of Uncle Mike’s Highway Pub, 6611 120th Ave., Kenosha, told police that a Smith and Wesson MP15 rifle had been stolen sometime between June 24 at 10:30 when the bar closed and the next day. The rifle is valued at $800.

Stockton had previously been rehired as a bartender, the complaint states, but failed to show up for his shift June 22. The owner reviewed video surveillance from the night of June 24 and observed a white male enter the bar at about 3:35 a.m. on June 25.