Surviving an active attack is topic of Wednesday landlord association meeting

An active shooter false alarm caused by a Frisbee sent students and parents into a panic at Kenosha Indian Trail High School on Monday morning, Oct. 4.

According to a study undertaken by the FBI, active attacks are on the rise.

At the Kenosha Landlord Association’s October membership meeting on Wednesday, Officer Jeff Wamboldt, Crime Unit facilitator for the Kenosha Police Department, is scheduled to give a presentation on how to survive an active attack. Examples of actual active attack situations will be presented, explaining how best to respond.

During the presentation, Officer Wamboldt will explain the importance of personal safety as everyone’s top responsibility because you cannot depend on anyone else to save you. Additionally, police response times can take several minutes. During that time, the attacker can harm many people.

The presentation is a free event that is open to the public. The program is scheduled to take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Fireside Restaurant & Lounge, 2801 30th Ave. Appetizers and beverages will be served.

To attend via Zoom, participants must register in advance online at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82861604438?pwd=MnlyOWVwYlJaVEZyMnNadUxheDVzZz09

After registering, attendees will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

