Suspect arrested for setting fire to Racine policing house

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — An adult who was involved with starting a fire at the Thelma Orr Community Oriented Policing House has been arrested, according to Racine Police Chief Art Howell.

The fire was reported overnight Sunday at the house, which is located at 1146 Villa St.

Howell said at a press conference that the investigation is ongoing and didn’t release a name.

This person is not from the City of Racine, he said.

The police department is also expecting more arrests of people who were involved in starting the fire. Charges are still being discussed as well.

When asked about potential ties to white supremacist groups, which have been reportedly involved in escalating other protests across the country, Howell said that because the investigation was only about 24 hours old at that time, police cannot make any definitive statements about motive.

“Our investigative team, they’re working hard,” Howell said. “They’ve got regional partners that they have to communicate with and at this point we’re dealing with getting all the documentation together.”

Orr and what the house means