Suspect arrested for shooting two loose dogs
Suspect arrested for shooting two loose dogs

  • Updated
Pleasant Prairie Police Department logo

Pleasant Prairie Police Department logo

A man who reportedly shot two loose dogs Thursday evening was arrested by the Pleasant Prairie Police department.

Pleasant Prairie Police officers responded to a report at 6:41 p.m. Thursday in the 11000 block of 82nd Street that stated someone had shot the dogs.

Officers arrived on the scene and spoke to a resident searching for several of his dogs that had gotten loose. The dog owner had been approached by a witness who told him they saw someone shoot a dog at a nearby property. The location was shared with on-scene officers and it guided police to a suspect and two deceased dogs.

The suspect, a 63-year-old man who has not been identified, was interviewed by police. The man told police that loose dogs killed several chickens housed on the property. Police collected evidence at the scene and spoke with neighbors, who all cooperated with the investigation.

The information collected by village police led officers to arrest the suspect, who faces two felony counts of mistreatment of animals. The suspect is being held at the Kenosha County Jail on those charges, along with probation violations and additional felonies.

The incident appears to be an isolated incident, and no continued threat to residents or their pets is known to exist at this time.

