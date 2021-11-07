Suspect in Oct. 8 shooting death waives preliminary hearing

A 33-year-old Somers man suspected in the Oct. 8 shooting death waived his preliminary hearing Friday while he waits to have a public defender appointed.

Roscoe C. Patterson continues to be held in the Kenosha County Jail on a $1.5 million cash bond set Oct. 29 by Commissioner Larry Keating. The preliminary hearing will be held in the future, court records indicate.

Patterson will be back in court for a status hearing Dec. 2.

He faces life in prison if he’s convicted in the death of Marcus “Lucky” Giddens. Patterson, of the 1200 block of Village Centre Drive, also faces felony charges of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and three counts of bail jumping, all as a repeat offender.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police responded to a four-unit apartment building in the 6300 block of 24th Avenue, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his upper left thigh. Giddens was taken to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, where he died about an hour later.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0