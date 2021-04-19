Suspect in Somers House shooting expected to appear in court today

The shooting occurred at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday when the bar, popular with students of nearby Carthage College, was crowded.

According to Beth, there had been a confrontation at the bar and a man was asked to leave by tavern staff. Beth said the man returned with a gun.

A neighbor said he was awakened by gunfire and looked outside to see crowds of people running and two men exchanging fire. Outside the tavern Sunday morning, one of the men killed was still lying under a sheet near the front door of the bar as dozens of deputies and investigators were at the scene. Orange evidence markers were scattered around the parking lot and down 15th Place east of Sheridan Road.

Authorities have not yet identified the three men killed. According to family members and friends, the victims were all Kenosha residents in their early 20s. Two of the men died at the scene. The third died after he was taken from the scene by friends who attempted to bring him to the hospital, flagging down a deputy for help on the way.

Three men were injured and, according to the sheriff’s department, remained hospitalized Sunday. Investigators believe there may be a fourth injured person who has not yet been identified.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.