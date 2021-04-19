Suspect in Somers House shooting expected to appear in court today

The suspect in the shooting at Somers House is expected to make his first appearance in court Monday.
The Kenosha Sheriff's Department identified the suspect as Rakayo Alandis Vinson. The 24-year-old man is expected to have a bond hearing Monday afternoon. A spokesman from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Sunday stated that they would be requesting he be charged with first degree intentional homicide in connection with the shooting early Sunday that left three people dead and three men wounded.
Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth will hold a press conference Monday afternoon to discuss the investigation.
The suspect is listed as being homeless in the Kenosha County Jail roster but was a Racine resident, according to past court records. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department has not released information on when or where the man was taken into custody Sunday.
A statement from the sheriff’s department Sunday afternoon said they would be recommending the man be charged with one count of first degree intentional homicide, with more charges possible as the investigation continues.
According to court records, the man has a limited criminal history in Wisconsin, but both cases involve guns. He was charged in 2018 with being a felon in possession of a firearm, but those charges were dismissed. The same year he had a misdemeanor conviction for carrying a concealed weapon and received a ticket for possession of marijuana.
The shooting occurred at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday when the bar, popular with students of nearby Carthage College, was crowded.
According to Beth, there had been a confrontation at the bar and a man was asked to leave by tavern staff. Beth said the man returned with a gun.
A neighbor said he was awakened by gunfire and looked outside to see crowds of people running and two men exchanging fire. Outside the tavern Sunday morning, one of the men killed was still lying under a sheet near the front door of the bar as dozens of deputies and investigators were at the scene. Orange evidence markers were scattered around the parking lot and down 15th Place east of Sheridan Road.
Authorities have not yet identified the three men killed. According to family members and friends, the victims were all Kenosha residents in their early 20s. Two of the men died at the scene. The third died after he was taken from the scene by friends who attempted to bring him to the hospital, flagging down a deputy for help on the way.
Three men were injured and, according to the sheriff’s department, remained hospitalized Sunday. Investigators believe there may be a fourth injured person who has not yet been identified.