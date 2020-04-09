Suspect killed in crash fleeing police in Kenosha

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A person fleeing Kenosha Police was killed in a crash with another vehicle Wednesday night.

Few details on the incident are being released by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, which investigates all officer-involved deaths.

According to a statement from the DOJ, Kenosha Police were called to a report of a shooting incident and located a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle at about 10:30 p.m. The vehicle fled, police in pursuit.

The suspect vehicle was travelling north on Sheridan Road at Highway 158 when it crashed with another vehicle in the intersection. The driver of the suspect vehicle was killed.

No one else was injured in the crash.

Under department policy, the officers involved were placed on administrative leave. The DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation with assistance from the Kenosha Police, the Wisconsin State Crime Lab and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Kenosha Police did not comment on the incident, referring questions to the DOJ.

