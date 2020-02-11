Suspect pleads guilty in homicide

Shawn Amelio Sr. pleaded guilty Tuesday in the shooting death of 19-year-old Khaled Alchaar.

Amelio, 45, of Kenosha, pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and conspiracy to deliver THC.

He faces up to 38 years in prison.

Alchaar was shot to death outside a Pleasant Prairie restaurant on May 20, 2019.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

According to prosecutors, Amelio had driven to the restaurant with his daughter Christina Amelio, 19, who had arranged to meet Alchaar in the parking lot to sell him marijuana.

The Amelios say Alchaar pulled a gun and attempted to rob them. According to the criminal complaint, Amelio then shot Alchaar.

Christina Amelio pleaded guilty Tuesday to two charges related to dealing marijuana. She could be sentenced to up to 9½ years in prison.

Both the father and daughter are scheduled to be sentenced April 13.

Check back later at www.kenoshanews.com for more about this story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0