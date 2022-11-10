Suspected double homicide gunman in Sept. 18 Kenosha mass shooting arrested in Georgia

The alleged shooter in the Sept. 18 double homicide outside Las Margaritas tavern , 2232 Roosevelt Road, in Kenosha was captured by United States Marshals in Georgia Thursday morning.

Kendal T. Readus, 29, was taken into custody just outside the City of Atlanta by the South East Regional United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force. He will be extradited back to Kenosha.

Shortly before 2 a.m. the morning of Sept. 18, Kenosha Police officers responded to the now-closed Las Margarita to a call of four shooting victims. Two of the victims, 33-year-old Kenosha resident Houston R. Oliver and 35-year-old Racine resident James J. Alexander–Hood, would die from their injuries.

Kenosha Police Lt. Joe Nosalik, the department’s public information officer, said that within 48 hours of the shooting the department had identified both people suspected to have been involved in the shooting.

Readus was allegedly the shooter while James Murphy, 29, was possibly the getaway driver. Both suspects fled the state however, at which point Nosalik said investigators began working with U.S. Marshals and the Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force.

Murphy was apprehended last month in Hogansville, Ga., by that community's law enforcement after a citizen tip, just over a month after the initial shooting.

Efforts to arrest both suspects took months, with extensive collaboration between local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

“Public safety is a top priority for the Kenosha Police Department,” Nosalik said. “We’ll never stop looking for the people alleged to have committed these crimes. We’ll use all available resources to make sure they’re held accountable.”

Nosalik thanked the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force for its work, praising the partnership between all levels of law enforcement.

Las Margaritas decided to close and turned in its liquor license to the city. The city clerk’s office confirmed that the license was surrendered.

The bar located at the corner of 23rd Avenue and Roosevelt Road chose to close due to the violence that has been associated with the establishment recently. The Sept. 18 shooting that took place shortly before 2 a.m. killed two and wounded two others. The area was also the scene of an Aug. 20 triple shooting. The three victims in that incident survived.