Suspected narcotics lab raided by authorities

Two people are in custody after police, including members of the federal Drug Enforcement Agency, served a warrant on a home in the 3300 block of 26th Avenue early Tuesday.

According to Sgt. Jeremy DeWitt of the Kenosha Police Department, officers from Kenosha, the Kenosha Drug Operations Group, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and the DEA executed the search warrant on the home at 6:30 a.m as part of an ongoing drug investigation, taking a 44-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman into custody.

DeWitt said the investigation is ongoing.

People wearing protective gear could be seen entering the house later Tuesday. The small house in the center of a residential neighborhood has a wheelchair ramp to the front door.

Kenosha County Jail record show a 44-year-old man from that address was booked Tuesday with pending charges of possession of drug paraphernalia-methamphetamine. A 36-year-old woman from that address was booked with the same charge, plus additional pending charges for disobeying a court order.

