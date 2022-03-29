Sustainability Summit slated for Saturday at Carthage College

We have all heard that current environmental conditions on our planet are “not sustainable.”

What that means in real terms for our community and potential solutions to climate chaos are topics of a daylong environment-themed conference Saturday at Carthage College.

The first Carthage/Parkside Sustainability Summit will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on campus at Carthage and online.

The summit will include 13 presentations on topics including climate change and public health, the sustainable management of Western forests and protecting prairies to preserve biodiversity. Instructors from Parkside and Carthage, faith leaders and representatives from corporate and civic sectors will be among the presenters.

The event is hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and the Sustainability Projects Task Force at Carthage College and co-sponsored by Jockey International Classic Gardens and Blackbird Gen LLC.

According to organizers, the summit will “facilitate an environment to learn, network, and exchange ideas while discovering the current and potential impacts of sustainability on the Kenosha community.”

All this and a free lunch and “giveaways.”

The Sustainability Summit is a first for Zach Gibson and Sophie Shulman, founders of Blackbird Gen. LLC

In 2020 the two Carthage students organized the company to promote renewable energy initiatives.

The summit is an important step for the community say Shulman and Gibson.

"It's amazing that we get to involve more of the community in what we're doing here at Carthage and Parkside,” Gibson said.

“Our goal is that everyone who attends will be able to learn something new that they can apply to their daily lives, their businesses, and their involvement with the community."

"I strongly believe that sustainable development serves a purpose in all facets of our lives and careers, no matter the condition or industry,” added Shulman.

“Attending this summit goes beyond what we consider to be relevant to ourselves; it's relevant to everyone."

Other members of the planning committee for the summit expressed their enthusiasm for the coming event.

"I'm very excited to hear from the experts in their respective field as it relates to sustainability,” said Liam Carls, member of the summit planning committee at Carthage. “I’m most excited to hear Pamela Oksiuta speak about SC Johnson's sustainability priorities and strategies to implement sustainable practices for a company of its size!”

"I can't wait to learn about more methods of living sustainable after seeing those gas prices recently,” said Troy Wolfson, a member of Parkside’s Sustainability Summit planning committee.

What: Carthage/Parkside Sustainability Summit

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Cost: All sessions are free, but pre-registration is required.

Where: In-person in the Todd Wehr Center, Carthage College, 2001 Alford Dr. Online links for virtual presentations found on registration page below.

For a full schedule of events and locations and to register: visit www.eventbrite.com/e/carthageparkside-sustainability-summit-registration-270783499737?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

More information contact Zach Gibson at zgibson@carthage.edu

