Swept overboard in a storm, Kenosha native survives with help of safety gear and devoted crew

Attached to the jacket she had a strobe light that acted as a signal beam, and a whistle, a simple child’s whistle, that she could blow to bring attention to searching boats.

“My story is about how I was able to survive because I had a full life jacket on. I had a strobe. I had a whistle, I had water awareness because I know how to swim,” she said. “And I had a group of people who worked very hard to find me.”

Throughout the storm, the crew of Pederson’s boat was sweeping the search area looking for her strobe and listening for her whistle. Cardozo’s crew from the Coast Guard station quickly joined them.

Cardozo said nighttime water rescues in stormy weather are rare. “But we were pretty hopeful,” he said, “If she had not been wearing a life jacket with a strobe,” he said, it would have been a different story. “That’s part of the reason she is alive right now.”

As the weather began to clear Pederson’s crew spotted her in the water. They pulled her aboard, then transferred her to the Coast Guard boat.

“We took her to the station at Sturgeon Bay, where I had EMS on standby,” he said. Pederson said she was taken to the hospital for treatment for hypothermia.