Taco Bell serves up plan in Somers

SOMERS—Taco Bell will anchor the latest four-unit commercial development in Somers to get preliminary approvals from the Village Board.

The Somers Village Board Tuesday approved a Conditional Use Permit and the Site Plan and Exterior Fenestration Review for the multi-tenant building proposed by Albor Restaurant Group, LLC. It is proposed to be located in the Market Square area off of Greenbay Road, just south of a new multi-tenant building anchored by Starbucks.

The Albor group has been a Taco Bell franchisee for 35 years and currently owns and operates 19 stores in Wisconsin. The LLC also owns and operates businesses in Denver, Chicago, and other regions.

The Conditional Use Permit was requested to allow for a 300-square-foot outdoor patio dining area for the Taco Bell. The Plan Commission approved the requests following a public hearing Jan. 11. The Plan Commission asked, and the developed agreed, that no outdoor music will be allowed and that village set the hours of outdoor dining, among other considerations.

The site plan was approved by the Village Board subject to the following conditions:

