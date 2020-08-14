Taken back to a painful memory

There was the initial shock, followed by the short-lived (thankfully) homelessness until arrangements could be made. And worldly possessions? All I had at the time were the clothes on my back, my vehicle, a basket of laundry and a laptop.

Thankfully, I wasn't at home, but two cats were affected, one that fled the scene never to return, and another that was left with badly burned paws.

But that was just the start of the chaos that would become my world. There was a fire inspector to talk to and reams of insurance paperwork to fill out. After about a year of dealing with that red tape, I was finally made "whole" and able to officially rebuild my life.

Not everyone has that cushion, however.

In talking to one of the people displaced from the fire, a young mother of a 7-year-old daughter, I could feel myself go right back to every emotion I dealt with in the immediate time after my fire.

The woman, Jackie Lopez, had just moved into her apartment last month, and now she found herself homeless, without hardly a possession and with what will be months and months of uncertainty ahead.

Thankfully for Jackie, it seems that she has a strong support system in place, and she will need it.