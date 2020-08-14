Taken back to a painful memory

It didn't take long last Wednesday morning to feel like I had traveled back in time.
And it wasn't a pleasant memory.
Shortly after we learned of the massive fire in Uptown Kenosha, myself and Digital Editor Daniel Thompson made the short drive to check out the scene, and of course, to cover what would soon be quite the newsworthy event.
And about five seconds after exiting my vehicle, I felt like it was April 13, 2014, all over again.
The smell of burning wood never leaves your senses once you have it.
It was on that date — now, unbelievably enough, more than six years ago — when I arrived to my small one-bedroom home just outside of Lake Geneva in Lake Como after a day of running errands to find it fully engulfed with flames.
And that smell permeated the air.
While I was focused on my job of reporting what I saw Wednesday, speaking to witnesses and fire officials, I couldn't help but notice the looks on some of the faces of onlookers who were watching the scene unfold.
Yep, I've been there, and it's a completely helpless feeling.
That fire of mine, which rendered my home a complete loss, flipped my world upside down in just a matter of minutes. The day went from a typical spring Sunday to a most unusual, chaotic and certainly stressful event that took almost a year to fully recover from.
There was the initial shock, followed by the short-lived (thankfully) homelessness until arrangements could be made. And worldly possessions? All I had at the time were the clothes on my back, my vehicle, a basket of laundry and a laptop.
Thankfully, I wasn't at home, but two cats were affected, one that fled the scene never to return, and another that was left with badly burned paws.
But that was just the start of the chaos that would become my world. There was a fire inspector to talk to and reams of insurance paperwork to fill out. After about a year of dealing with that red tape, I was finally made "whole" and able to officially rebuild my life.
Not everyone has that cushion, however.
In talking to one of the people displaced from the fire, a young mother of a 7-year-old daughter, I could feel myself go right back to every emotion I dealt with in the immediate time after my fire.
The woman, Jackie Lopez, had just moved into her apartment last month, and now she found herself homeless, without hardly a possession and with what will be months and months of uncertainty ahead.
Thankfully for Jackie, it seems that she has a strong support system in place, and she will need it.
In my own case, without the immediate help of family, friends, students, parents, staff and other coaches at Wilmot High School, where I was a coach at the time, I never would have made it through.
The unfortunate lesson many have to suffer through in cases like this is not having enough insurance coverage. Without that, when a sudden, catastrophic event occurs, one can be left dangling in the breeze, as they say.
And that's a scary, scary place to lurk. I was fortunate that my insurance agent several years before had lined me up with a solid policy that would certainly help my road to recovery.
Last week's fire flipped a lot of lives upside down, both those of business owners who are located there and also the many tenants who rent homes above.
And it won't be an easy fix. I can speak from experience that this will take some time to get past for anybody who was directly affected. The journey has just begun, and it's going to be a daily process until it reaches a hopefully positive conclusion.
But even after they've rebuilt their lives, I can only imagine they'll be joining the same club I'm in.
And they'll never be able to fully shake that smell.
