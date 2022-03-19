Taking a look at the $22.3 million Bristol School facility referendum on April 5 ballot

BRISTOL – Bristol School District electors will see a $22.3 million facility referendum on the April 5 general election ballot to cover the cost of renovation needs, security improvements, and deferred maintenance.

“If approved by the voters, the referendum will address significant facility needs in our district, which we cannot address within our annual budget, and will benefit our district for many years to come,” said Administrator Jack Musha.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 5. District residents who reside in Bristol Wards 1-6 will vote at the Bristol Village Hall, 19801 83rd St., and district resident who reside in the City of Kenosha Ward 55 will vote at Journey Church, 10700 75th St., Kenosha.

A public tour of the school building will take place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at the school, 20121 83rd St., Bristol.

The tax impact of the $22.3 million project is estimated to be $30 annually per $100,000 of property value. Musha said interest rates are at historic lows. With construction costs increasing, he said waiting even one year to complete this work could increase costs by millions.

Musha said the district identified building and grounds needs through a comprehensive study aimed at “improving future opportunities for students, staff, and learning environments by assessing aging infrastructure & outdated learning environments.”

The district also conducted a staff and community survey to determine the needs and the improvements the school community would support and created a Facility Task Force to provide critical review and feedback.

Safety and security improvements included in the project scope include:

Updating and increasing security cameras.

Providing dedicated secured entrances to the District Office and the School Office.

Adding sprinkler systems to major remodeled areas.

Updating the fire alarm system.

Adding an emergency generator.

mproving egress paths within the building.

Maintenance and energy savings improvements include:

Replacing HVAC and boilers serving the K-3rd grade and Middle School wings for improved indoor air quality and improved efficiency.

Updates to roofing, windows, doors, site asphalt, landscaping and stormwater drainage.

Updates to LED lighting, HVAC, and plumbing upgrades, improve energy efficiencies and increase savings.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) restroom compliance.

Renovations and updates will be made to improve the:

Cafeteria/kitchen

Early education art area

Staff spaces and the district office

Flexible instruction and special education areas

Technology

Restrooms serving the 4-5th Grade Wing

The commons and Large Group Instruction areas

Parking, traffic and outdoor safety will be improved by:

Expanding the school’s north parking lot.

Extending parent drop-off/pick-up area.

Increasing the number of parking spaces

Creating a dedicated bus drop-off and pick-up area in the south parking lot.

Expanding the hard surface for recess and gym class use.

Adding an outdoor classroom area.

Musha said this work cannot be accomplished under the district’s operating budget.

“Our maintenance needs are not going away and our learning spaces are in need of renovation,” Musha said. “If the referendum is not approved, our School Board will have no other option but to return with another referendum as the district cannot address these significant deferred needs within the current operating budgets.”

The district has created a referendum portal on its website https://bristol.referendumfacts.org/ and two videos that illustrate the project scope and deferred maintenance needs at, which can be viewed at https://youtu.be/uqiaN3Tb3E0 and https://youtu.be/hW8gI7WezcU or on the district website.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.