Taking a sweet, deep-fried dive into church festival season

It’s probably not healthy to be so excited about deep-fried dough doused with sugar.

But when those delicacies — which go by several names, including “Italian doughnuts” and “fried dough” — are served up by volunteers at a church festival, an indulgence turns into a religious experience.

After enduring a summer with zero festivals in 2020 and then a severely limited 2021 season, local church festivals are back in full force, starting today.

Conveniently, the Mount Carmel Church Festival, which opens at 6 p.m. in Columbus Park, is a great source for Italian doughnuts.

In fact, that festival was where I first sampled this Kenosha legend.

I was joined on this quest by a fellow doughnut novice, my husband, Rex, but first we had to find the elusive doughnuts.

After traversing the festival grounds — twice — we were clued into the doughnut game: We needed to cross the street and head to a garage. There, they would exchange cash for doughnuts.

“Going to a second location just makes this more exciting,” Rex said as we crept toward that doughnut garage. “It lends more weight to their mysterious reputation and feels slightly illegal.”

This year, however, those doughnuts are moving onto the festival grounds. No more sneaking across the street for your fix.

“No longer will folks have to walk over to the church garage area to get their favorite fried Italian dough,” said Tom Rizzo, the longtime Mount Carmel festival chairman. “It will now be made right on the park grounds.”

Rizzo, naturally, says this fried dough is the best fried dough.

“No other parish comes close to the taste that we have,” he said. “Some try hard, but no doubt Mount Carmel’s is tops by simple evidence of the constant long lines waiting for it.” Just to be sure, I suggest sampling fried dough at every local festival.

In addition to that deep-fried goodness, Rizzo is thrilled the church’s festival is back for the first time since 2019.

“This is our 73rd annual festival, minus the last two years because of you know what,” he said. “If we wouldn’t have had to miss those last two years this would have been our 75th, but we’ll get there.”

Rizzo mentions other festival highlights, including the Homemade Spaghetti Dinner — “the amazing Ladies Society of the parish makes about 1,200 pounds of homemade pasta and about 220 gallons of homemade sauce, not to mention the thousands of homemade genetti, biscotti and taralli cookies they make as well” — and the homemade egg rolls. “The Doan family of the parish makes about 10,000 egg rolls that are always a huge hit,” Rizzo said.

The music

Food is a huge focus, of course, but so is entertainment.

Rizzo said the bands playing this year “showcase some of the best Kenosha has to offer and a couple from outside the city, with a strong national act on Saturday night,” adding, “four of our six acts this year feature women on lead vocals.”

The festival’s music starts today with Take 4, with Kenosha’s own Kathryn Perry on lead vocal, from 6 to 8 p.m., and Boys & Toys from 9 to 11 p.m.

Two all-female bands perform on Saturday: Serendipity, a five-piece band from the Chicago area, from 5 to 7:30 p.m., and The Jersey Girls, from 8:30 to 11 p.m. Despite their name, the Jersey Girls are a Chicago area band that performs across the country, making its festival debut.

The members of Serendipity “have literally grown up in front of us at Mount Carmel, having performed here for a number of years,” Rizzo said.

Sunday’s music starts with what Rizzo calls “an old favorite of Kenosha, The Chevelles, leading us off from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Talk about harmonizing! These guys sound as good as they did 50 years ago, singing songs from when music was music.”

Closing out the festival on Sunday is Tailspin, performing 6:30 to 9 p.m.

“These may be some of the best musicians the city has to offer,” Rizzo said. “Erin McKeon Ricchio leads the band in vocals with her great voice.”

The Procession

Another cherished tradition at the Mount Carmel festival each year is the Sunday Procession, featuring the carrying of the statue of the Blessed Mother through the Columbus Park area.

The Procession starts at 1 p.m. Sunday (lining up starts at 12:30 p.m.) in front of the church, 1919 54th St., and ending in the church with the Benediction at 2 p.m.

“Mount Carmel is the only parish in southeastern Wisconsin — and probably the whole state for that matter — that still has this wonderful tradition,” Rizzo said.

Besides being good for the soul, the Procession could hep you work off at least a few of those fried dough calories.

Now, get out there and start festing.