Tales from the virtual UW-Parkside campus: A communications student shares her story

“For the last few weeks, I have been able to log into one of my classes at the dedicated time to see and speak with the instructor and the rest of the class,” Burke said. “I like that the instructors tried to keep things as close to the original schedule as possible. That helped with the continuity of class and not feeling so overwhelmed with the change.”

One of the positives that Burke focused on was what she felt was a stronger connection to her class through the systems that UW-Parkside has been using for online instruction.

“With all of the uncertainty going on around us, it is nice to see familiar faces,” Burke said. “You feel more connected to the world when you see those familiar faces versus feeling like you are stuck in isolation and alone in this. Using BB Collaborate is a good difference compared to the experience I have had with my previous online classes. In my previous online classes, I never used BB Collaborate. Everyone was just a name stuck behind a keyboard. It is hard to connect with someone or as a class that way.”

Beyond her concerns about the shift to an online environment, Burke said that she felt a sense of relief that the university has been taking the situation seriously and admits that she’s “freaked out by all of the madness.”