Tamarra Coleman named president of KCHC Board of Directors

Tamarra Coleman had been named president of the Board of Directors for the Kenosha Community Health Center.

She replaces Joseph Clark who served as KCHC board president from March 2018 to March 2021.

Clark will continue on the board as treasurer for the March 2021-March 2022 term.

Coleman is executive director of the Shalom Center and former six-year member of the Kenosha Unified School Board. She became a KCHC board member in 2018 and served as board secretary from July 2019 until her recent election as president.

Other KCHC board appointments effective April 1 are Anita Johnson, vice president, and Dana Berry, secretary.

The Kenosha Community Health Center provides health care, dental care, pharmaceutical and behavioral health services to Kenosha's medically underserved population.

