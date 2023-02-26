Tamarra Coleman, executive director at the non-profit Shalom Center in Kenosha was recently honored as one of Southeast Wisconsin’s Notable BIPOC Executives for 2023.

Executives chosen have demonstrated excellence in their field and the ability to effect change within the organization and community. Selected Black, indigenous and people of color executives were honored for their work and for assuming leadership positions outside of their own organization including professional organizations and civic service initiatives.

“I am humbled to be among the group of BIPOC executives honored this year. This recognition is symbolic of the strides and accomplishments made by so many people who have come before us,” said Coleman.

The award was announced by Biz Times Media.

Coleman left the business world in 2015 to become a member of the management team at the Shalom Center as the director of programs and operations. In February 2019, she became the executive director.

She is the Board Chair of the Kenosha Community Health Center/Pillar Health, Executive Board member for Building Our Future, and a Board member of the Kenosha Chamber of Commerce, Kenosha Area Business Alliance, and Advocate Aurora Community Board. She also sits on many local committees advocating for low-income and homeless families and individuals.

“As a dynamic, transformational leader, Tamarra is deeply passionate about improving the lives of others. The Shalom Center has a motto of HOPE-Helping Other People Every day, stated Andrew Pitts, Shalom Center Board Chair. “Tamarra exemplifies that motto as she works to support individuals and families in need.”

Under her leadership, the Shalom Center annually distributes 1.1 million pounds of food, provides 18,878 shelter nights, serves 55,848 meals, and coordinates 400 volunteers. She is currently overseeing a new construction project of a fully funded 10,500 sq. ft. community resource center. The new resource center will provide greater access for community members to get the services, case management, and wrap-around services that they need to continue to make a better life for themselves.

Coleman believes that leadership is a service, not a position. “I want to be an example for women and girls, not only in the educational arena but also in pursuit of life goals,” she said.