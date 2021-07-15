 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tanya Tucker's Friday performance at Country Thunder canceled
View Comments
topical alert top story

Tanya Tucker's Friday performance at Country Thunder canceled

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

TOWN OF RANDALL — Longtime country music mainstay Tanya Tucker will not be able to perform this weekend at Country Thunder Wisconsin, promoters announced early Thursday.

Downtown Twin Lakes business owners, also coming off a difficult year due to the COVID-19 pandemic — hope the 2021 Country Thunder Music Festival also brings people to through their doors.

Tucker, who had been scheduled to perform Friday night at the festival near Twin Lakes, was admitted to the hospital for an emergency hip replacement surgery as an MRI has revealed a hip fracture that requires immediate attention.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"We are praying for a speedy recovery for Tanya, and wish her all the best," a release from the festival reads.

Tucker has been recording records and notching hits since 1973. Among her well-known hits are "Delta Dawn," "What's Your Mama's Name?" and "Can I see you Tonight."

Her 2019 album "While I'm Livin'" won the Grammy Award for Best Country Album, and "Bring My Flowers Now" from that same album won Tucker a shared songwriting Grammy for Best Country Song.

Now scheduled to perform during the 6:30 p.m. time slot on Friday is the band Parmalee, made up of brothers Matt Thomas (lead vocals, guitar) and Scott Thomas (drums), their cousin Barry Knox (bass) and Josh McSwain (guitar), who is a best friend since childhood. Their hits include 2013's "Carolina" in 2013 and this year's "Just the Way."

Tanya Tucker

Tucker

 James Kenney, Associated Press file photo
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Sheriff says undercover deputy who shot ‘maniac’ at gas station 'probably' prevented ‘a mass shooting’
Crime & Courts

Sheriff says undercover deputy who shot ‘maniac’ at gas station 'probably' prevented ‘a mass shooting’

  • Updated

“Folks, I've never seen anything like this whole life,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling told the Racine County Board Tuesday evening, hours after the Sheriff's Office reported that a 21-year veteran of the RSCO shot and killed a man who allegedly had just killed a 22-year-old "for no reason" at Pilot Travel Center near Interstate 94 in Caledonia.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert