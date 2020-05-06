Taste of Wisconsin 2020 canceled
Brittany Lumley performs at last year's Taste of Wisconsin event in HarborPark on July 26, 2019.

 KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

Taste of Wisconsin will not take place this year, the Kiwanis Club of Western Kenosha announced Wednesday morning.

"It is with profound sadness that the Kiwanis Club of Western Kenosha announces the cancellation of Taste of Wisconsin 2020 scheduled for July 24-26," the club said in a released statement.

"The annual festival on the shores of Lake Michigan typically draws tens of thousands of festival goers to a weekend of food, beverages and free music.

"It has been a staple of Kenosha's summer fun for over a decade."

Last summer, 40 food and food truck vendors were involved in the festival, and 80 entertainment acts performed on four stages.

The Kiwanis Club of Western Kenosha uses the event as its major fundraiser for the year. 

Proceeds from the event support the club's charitable activities including scholarships,  youth programs and donations to local charities. 

"While this is a tough decision to make, Western Kiwanis has a responsibility to the community to avoid endangering public health," said club president John Collins. "We thank the volunteers, sponsors and general community for their past support and continued support in the future.

"We all look forward to getting together on the lakefront in 2021 to enjoy a great community gathering and partake in wonderful local food, music and fellowship."

Last week, business leaders expressed concerns about economic repercussions on downtown businesses of the city canceling the Civic Veterans Parade and postponing the Fourth of July fireworks to Labor Day weekend.

Taste of Wisconsin would be the third major summer cancellation. 

“Those are two iconic community events that people look forward to every year and it isn’t going to happen the way they want it to, unfortunately,” said Lou Molitor, executive director of the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce.

“All I can basically say is there will be economic loss because of the pandemic. As to how much it is, I’m not sure,” he said. “I think it will be tempered a little bit by people knowing that they’re bringing back business in a safe way.”
