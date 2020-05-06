Taste of Wisconsin 2020 canceled

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Taste of Wisconsin will not take place this year, the Kiwanis Club of Western Kenosha announced Wednesday morning.

"It is with profound sadness that the Kiwanis Club of Western Kenosha announces the cancellation of Taste of Wisconsin 2020 scheduled for July 24-26," the club said in a released statement.

"The annual festival on the shores of Lake Michigan typically draws tens of thousands of festival goers to a weekend of food, beverages and free music.

"It has been a staple of Kenosha's summer fun for over a decade."

Last summer, 40 food and food truck vendors were involved in the festival, and 80 entertainment acts performed on four stages.

The Kiwanis Club of Western Kenosha uses the event as its major fundraiser for the year.

Proceeds from the event support the club's charitable activities including scholarships, youth programs and donations to local charities.

"While this is a tough decision to make, Western Kiwanis has a responsibility to the community to avoid endangering public health," said club president John Collins. "We thank the volunteers, sponsors and general community for their past support and continued support in the future.