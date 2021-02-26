Tavern League tri-county fishing derby is Saturday

Anglers will take to the large number of inland lakes in the tri-county area Saturday during the Kenosha County Tavern League’s 17th Annual Ice Fishing Party.

But, while the event is centered around a fishing derby, it is much more than that, said league president Jennifer Collison. She is the owner of Local Folks Restaurant and Pub in Slades Corners.

It is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year. It supports charitable causes, such as Vets Roll and other local organizations, as well as the league’s SafeRide program.

The event headquarters at Bella Vita Banquets, 34816 Geneva Road, in New Munster, opens at 10 a.m. An entry fee of $10 includes food. Collison said this year, rather than a buffet, the food will include pre-packaged Subway sandwiches and chili.

Entry also includes music, and a chance to win one of hundreds of door prizes, including grills, mowers, kayaks and other items for the outdoors enthusiast. Separate raffles for larger prizes will also be held.

Collison said masks will be available at the door and hand sanitizer will be provided throughout the banquet hall.

Fish caught on any inland waters of Kenosha, Racine and Walworth County between 3 a.m. and noon can be entered.