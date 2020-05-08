Tavern league wants early 'last call' to state's Safer-at-Home order

Under the Tavern League’s soft reopening proposal, restaurants and bars would be able to resume full operations with a variety of safety protocols: all employees required to wear masks and gloves; practice social distancing of 6 feet; all tables six feet apart; no tables of more than six people; reduction of on-premise occupancy capacity by 50%; outdoor eating and drinking with six-foot distancing; no salad bars or self-serve buffets; elimination of paper menus; and elimination of all table condiments.