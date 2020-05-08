Tavern league wants early 'last call' to state's Safer-at-Home order

The Tavern League of Wisconsin wants to declare an early “last call” for the state’s Safer-at-Home restrictions on restaurants and bars, saying the COVID-19 driven guidelines are crippling taverns.
The March 24 Safer at Home order, originally set to end April 24, was extended to a May 26 sunset, although a state Supreme Court decision could change the deadline.
When bars and restaurants are allowed to reopen, the Tavern League of Wisconsin understands operations will likely not be able to continue as they were, at least at first.
Under the Tavern League’s soft reopening proposal, restaurants and bars would be able to resume full operations with a variety of safety protocols: all employees required to wear masks and gloves; practice social distancing of 6 feet; all tables six feet apart; no tables of more than six people; reduction of on-premise occupancy capacity by 50%; outdoor eating and drinking with six-foot distancing; no salad bars or self-serve buffets; elimination of paper menus; and elimination of all table condiments.
